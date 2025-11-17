Vince Gilligan rarely makes a wrong move, so it’s no surprise to see his latest offering, Pluribus, taking the small screen by storm. The concept of an alien invasion is already one that’s been explored on plenty of shows, but Pluribus flips the script by focusing on a non-hostile invasion of body snatchers and the one (very miserable) person that’s immune to their powers. Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn reteams with Gilligan to play Carol, an unlikely heroine who’s suffering from a perpetual bad attitude long before everything takes a turn for the worse.

Pluribus doesn’t focus much on Carol’s former life: though we do catch the tail-end of her latest book tour, the world as Carol knows it comes to an end shortly after. Still, her career as a romantasy author plays a role in other aspects of the show. The hive mind that now runs the world gives her a companion named Zosia (Karolina Wydra), chosen for her resemblance to a character in Carol’s space-pirate series. As she struggles to adjust to her new normal, we might learn more about these books and why she finds them so tedious — but until then, “Carol” has released a tease for her next book, Bloodsong of Wycaro, and it’s completely free to read.

A chapter of Carol’s new book is now available to read. Apple TV

Bloodsong is the follow-up to Stormshadow, the novel that Carol is promoting in the first episode of Pluribus. Eleven pages of this new book are now available to read on Apple Books, a gesture that Carol calls “antithetical to capitalism” in a letter accompanying the release. The excerpt reveals what fans of this saga already hoped for: that Raban — the star-crossed love of Carol’s heroine, Captain Lucasia — is actually alive despite having to walk the plank in Stormshadow.

This isn’t the first time Apple — or any studio, for that matter — has published an in-canon story in the real world. The You You Are, a self-help book written by Ricken Hale (Michael Chernus) in Severance, was published earlier this year. Perhaps more famously, Marvel released Ant-Man’s infamous memoir, Look Out for the Little Guy, which first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was physically published shortly after. It’s a clever tie-in for any property, but Pluribus makes a puzzling choice to publish just a little piece of a canon story. It’d be nice to read more of Carol’s writing, but anything that involved would likely be a ways from completion. Gilligan is (rightfully) not a fan of AI-assisted anything, so any real-life, full versions of Carol’s work could take a long time to write and edit.

Maybe there’s a chance for a full-length version of Bloodsong or Stormshadow in the near future — but for now, Pluribus fans can read the excerpt exclusively on Apple Books.

Pluribus is now streaming on Apple TV+.