We’ve officially reached the halfway point of The Peripheral Season 1. Amazon’s mind-bending cyberpunk show based on William Gibson’s 2014 reaches Episode 5 this week and the finale is in sight. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the time-hopping story, but we do know one thing: the release date and time for The Peripheral Episode 5.

When is The Peripheral Episode 5 release date?

The Peripheral Episode 5 will appear exclusively on Amazon starting Friday, November 11.

What is The Peripheral Episode 5 release time?

Amazon delivers new movies and shows at midnight Eastern time each Friday (or 9 p.m. Pacific)

How many episodes are left in The Peripheral?

The debut season of The Peripheral offers up eight episodes total. After this week’s chapter, there are only three episodes remaining.

What is the plot of The Peripheral Episode 5?

In “What About Bob?” the plot should begin to accelerate as we approach the season’s final three episodes. We’d expect to head back to the Corbell Pickett storyline since he was absent from Episode 4. Flynne has promised Conner and Burton their own avatars to aid in the London mission and those are apt to be completed and deployed soon with Flynne ailing.

Flynne’s health will continue to be an issue as she searches for additional clues about Aelita’s whereabouts, the Stub Research Program, and how she can alter her presumed future fate back in her own timeline. The standoff between Lev and Cherise will provide more menacing moments, and hopefully, we’ll learn more about that stolen pyramid-shaped object that Aelita stole.

Who is in The Peripheral cast?

The Peripheral showcases an outstanding cast that includes Chloë Grace Moretz (Flynne Fisher), Gary Carr (Wilf Netherton), Jack Reynor (Burton Fisher), Eli Goree (Conner), Charlotte Riley (Aelita), JJ Feild (Lev Zubov), Adelind Horan (Billy Ann Baker), Alex Hernandez (Tommy), Austin Rising (Leon) and T'Nia Miller (Dr. Cherise Nuland).

Is there a trailer for The Peripheral Episode 5?

Amazon hasn’t issued any new teaser for Episode 5 except for a few cryptic shots of Flynne in a CT scan machine and more future tech arriving in Clanton in the 30-second post-episode sequence from “Jackpot.” But you can always revisit the original Season 1 trailer for any additional clues it might hold.

Will The Peripheral get a Season 2?

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but showrunner Greg Plageman has noted that plans are underway to develop a second season and that executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are hopeful that it gets renewed, so we might have to wait until after the season finale to find out.

What happened in The Peripheral Episode 4?

In “Jackpot,” we flashed back to London of 2075 where young Wilf and Aelita struggled to survive amid a polluted, ravaged landscape when they’re tricked by emergency aid holograms and captured by agents wearing contamination suits.

Hopping forward to London of 2099, Wilf debriefs Lev on discovering Aelita’s old hideout and her implant device left at the scene. She’s still on the run without any clues as to her whereabouts. Elsewhere, the conniving Dr. Cherise Nuland resurrects hitman Daniel as an AI robot to learn details of the deadly clash with Wilf and Flynne. Cherise visits Lev at his palatial estate and tosses out veiled threats in her quest to regain the stolen object, which still remains a mystery to viewers.

Back in 2032, Flynne felt some serious neurological effects from the headset and her quantum tunneling adventures. When she suffers a full blown seizure, Burton is forced to take her to the hospital where he explained Flynne’s fiddling with the next-gen VR headset to the doctor.

Wilf visits Flynne in a nostalgic home movie VR and disclosed that Aelita is his “sister.” Flynne revealed that she researched Lev Zubov and found out that his entire family was murdered in her timeline. Back in 2099, Wilf confronts Lev and shockingly discovers that his time-tampering with Aelita left versions of himself in those fragmented temporal offshoots called “stubs” that had to be eliminated while manipulating past events for massive financial gains.

Flynne plops back in her avatar and goes rogue in London to get more answers. One of Lev’s Klept crew, Ash, takes her to a cemetery where Wilf awaits. There Flynne is shown the truth in morphing holograms explaining the Jackpot as having been a cascading crisis: terrorists frying North America’s electrical grid, ecological doom and famine, a nuclear detonation at a silo near Flynne’s town, and to top it all off for good measure… a global outbreak called the Blood Plague!

Now that the grim realities of the future are setting in, tag along for a peek into this week’s episode titled, “What About Bob?”