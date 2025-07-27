Peacemaker is hot on the heels of his cameo appearance in Superman, the big first official movie in James Gunn’s version of the DC Universe, but he’s not stopping there. He’s also about to release Season 2 of his self-titled spinoff series, and there’s a lot riding on it. Not only does this movie need to follow Superman, but it also needs to address those big cameos from Season 1.

Luckily, a new trailer released at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con sheds some more light on what’s ahead for Christopher Smith, and it’s a lot different from what we expected. Check out the new trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 below:

Building off Superman’s reveal of portals to different dimensions, it seems like Peacemaker Season 2 will introduce a parallel universe, a universe “exactly the same” as theirs “but better.” Chris apparently likes that universe better, and even fights his parallel self — again, kind of like Superman.

This reveal just confirms that James Gunn’s DC Universe will continue to explore the multiverse. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, James Gunn confirmed that even though multiple Superman characters have been confirmed for Peacemaker Season 2 including Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Maxwell Lord, and Rick Flag Sr., even more characters from the movie will appear. With the introduction of this parallel universe (which Gunn confirmed is neither the old DCEU nor the new DCU), we could even see alternate versions of the characters we saw in theaters.

John Cena and Danielle Brooks in Peacemaker Season 2 HBO Max

James Gunn recently said that Peacemaker will be more important to the DC Universe than fans may think. “It's not what anyone thinks. It's not what anyone would guess," he told ScreenRant of the franchise’s future. "But I think if people watch the next season of Peacemaker, they'll see where a lot of these things are going, and have a little bit more of a sense of maybe what can happen."

Now’s the time to start scouring for clues — this metal-headed hero could very well hold the key for the future of the DC Universe as we know it.

Peacemaker premieres August 21 on HBO Max.