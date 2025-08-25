Peacemaker’s Last 3 Episodes Are “Almost Like A Whole New Season”

It’s been a long time since Christopher Smith (John Cena) graced television screens, but the second season of Peacemaker wastes absolutely no time bringing us back into the fray. The season premiere is nearly as action-packed as the last addition to the new DC Universe, Superman, and just as invested in the concept of the multiverse.

Chris has always had an interdimensional portal in his childhood home, and Season 2 reintroduces it as a frequent fixture of his life. Naturally, its existence alone has A.R.G.U.S. agents on alert, and that’s before Cena stumbles into an alternate reality where his father (Robert Patrick) and brother (David Denman) are still alive.

Peacemaker Season 2 sets up a major moral dilemma at the end of its first episode. When Chris encounters another Peacemaker variant and accidentally murders him in self-defense, he has the opportunity to escape his dismal life and enjoy the perks of being Peacemaker in a perfect world. Whether he takes that opportunity remains to be seen, but either way, our unlikely hero is in for a major reckoning, at least according to Peacemaker actor Steve Agee.

Agee just teased major consequences in Peacemaker Season 2. DC Studios

As A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos, Agee is no stranger to explaining the DCU’s rules. He already does a lot of that in Peacemaker’s Season 2 premiere, revealing that A.R.G.U.S. is monitoring Peacemaker and his extradimensional portal. He also recently teased the story to come in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Per Agee, the season is poised to explore the question of whether the grass is truly greener on the other side.

“It’s a big theme, and it’s a theme that’s tested throughout the season,” Agee told THR. He also revealed that the final three episodes of Season 2 “are almost like a whole new season. They are absolutely insane, and they really cross into that actual question even more so.”

Agee is careful not to spoil anything, but it’s easy to see where Peacemaker Season 2 might be going. The lure of a universe where everything is perfect — and the two biggest regrets of Peacemaker’s life, the loss of his brother and father, never happened — is too tempting to ignore. Anyone in Peacemaker’s position would likely take the chance, but something might keep Peacemaker from settling down in this alternate Earth for good.

Maybe everyone in this dimension is secretly evil, or maybe Peacemaker regains his family, but misses the friends he made in Season 1. Maybe Peacemaker is gearing up for a spoiler-heavy crossover that will set the tone for the new DCU. Time will tell, but the series seems to be way more important to the new regime than anyone previously guessed.

Peacemaker Season 2 streams on HBO Max.