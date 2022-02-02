Peacemaker Episode 6 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO Max schedule for The Suicide Squad spinoff

Another week, another Peacemaker episode. And dare we say that Chris Smith’s redemption arc is taking shape quite nicely? It’s a major feat considering how unlikeable John Cena’s muscle-bound wannabe superhero was in the Suicide Squad movie. Writer/director James Gunn has created an entertaining comic book show that’s altered the audience’s perspective on Cena’s murderous patriot while offering up some nods to his horror movie past in the process.

Remember, Gunn comes from the Roger Corman school of genre filmmaking. Before making a huge mark in the MCU and DCEU, he wrote the likes of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead and helmed the body horror/comedy Slither. If last week’s episode tells us anything, we’re not just heading for a finale steeped in comic book goodness — it’s going to be bonkers fun for horror fans too. But how exactly will we get there?

Here is everything you need to know about Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 6, from its release date and time to its title and runtime.

When is the Peacemaker Episode 6 release date?

Peacemaker Episode 6 will premiere on Thursday, January 27. Unlike the show’s first week, when it premiered its first three episodes, Peacemaker is now following a schedule of one new episode every Thursday.

Where can I watch Peacemaker Episode 6?

Peacemaker will debut new episodes exclusively on HBO Max. A subscription to HBO Max is required to watch the show.

When is the release time for Peacemaker Episode 6?

HBO Max typically premieres its newest movies and TV shows at 12:01 a.m. Pacific/3:01 a.m. Eastern, and every episode has followed this pattern so far.

How many episodes are left in Peacemaker Season 1?

Peacemaker features eight episodes in its first season. Once Episode 6 premieres, there will only be two more episodes remaining.

What is the Peacemaker Episode 6 title?

Peacemaker Episode 6 is titled “Murn After Reading.” Here’s the full list of episode titles for the first season, although the title of Episode 8 has yet to be revealed:

Chapter 01 – “A Whole New Whirled”

Chapter 02 – “Best Friend, for Never”

Chapter 03 – “Better Goff Dead”

Chapter 04 – “The Choad Less Traveled”

Chapter 05 – “Monkey Dory”

Chapter 06 – “Murn After Reading”

Chapter 07 - “Stop Dragon My Heart Around”

Chapter 08 - ??

What is the runtime of Peacemaker Episode 6?

Peacemaker runtimes range between 38 minutes and 46 minutes, and we have it on good authority that Episode 6’s runtime is 46:54. Here are the runtimes for seven of Season 1’s eight episodes:

Episode 1 - 46:33

Episode 2 - 40:29

Episode 3 - 39:23

Episode 4 - 46:43

Episode 5 - 42:28

Episode 6 - 46:54

Episode 7 - 38:59

Episode 8 - ??

What is the Peacemaker Episode 6 plot?

The clue Adebayo found in last week’s episode led Peacemaker and the gang to a nondescript bottling plant that contained jars of alien goo. It seems there are more butterflies around the country than the team originally thought, and the bloody battle that transpired felt like Invasion of the Body Snatchers on steroids. Through the onslaught, Peacemaker got to show off the X-Ray vision capabilities of his helmet, helping him identify the monsters he needed to eradicate.

It all culminated in an over-the-top brawl with a butterfly-possessed gorilla, which came to an end thanks to Economos’ impressive chainsaw skills. Afterwards, the group was finally able to let their proverbial hair down and enjoy each others’ company; Adebayo spent some time with Peacemaker back at his trailer, and her real role with the group began to come into focus. Why did her mother, Amanda Waller, request she place a diary at Peacemaker’s home? Is there something incriminating in that book? We’re going to find out soon.

And remember that X-Ray helmet? Adebayo took it for a spin back at the office, which led her to the discovery that Murn has a butterfly in his head. He could’ve murdered her right there, but there’s something different about this butterfly. Is he friend or foe? Episode 6 has the answer.

Is there a Peacemaker Episode 6 trailer?

