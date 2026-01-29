Paradise is the best sci-fi show you’ve never seen. The Hulu series, which comes from This is Us creator Dan Fogelman and stars that drama’s Sterling K. Brown, wasn’t really marketed as a genre show. Even the first episode felt more like a run-of-the-mill political conspiracy thriller than anything else... until its final moments, when Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins (Brown) is revealed to be living in an city-sized underground bunker protecting a lucky few thousand people from the apocalyptic wasteland on the surface.

Season 1 slowly morphed from a murder mystery to a sci-fi adventure, bringing to mind other post-apocalyptic shows like Silo, Fallout, and The Last of Us. In the final episodes, we learned that the world-ending catastrophe may not have been quite as apocalyptic as we thought, so Season 2 will venture to the surface. Check out the trailer below.

This trailer picks up where Season 1 left off, with Xavier leaving the bunker to look for his wife in Atlanta. However, it seems as though he won’t get there, as his plane crashes. He survives the fiery wreck and is rescued by a mysterious survivor played by Shailene Woodley, and the two of them set out on an adventure together.

Other survivors, like Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) and Dr. Torabi (Sarah Shahi), remain in the bunker, attempting to cope with the Season 1 events that threatened to reveal the truth to the populace. So while this season won’t leave the bunker entirely, viewers should prepare for a big change, and some answers about what life is really like on the surface.

Shailene Woodley plays a new survivor character in Paradise Season 2. Hulu

In Season 1, we learned that President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) chose not to fire America’s nuclear arsenal during a crisis, instead authorizing the use of a global EMP network that fried nearly every electrical circuit in the world and thrust society back centuries. But clearly, the world has found a way to survive, and we’re only a few weeks away from learning how.

Paradise Season 2 premieres February 23, 2026, on Hulu.