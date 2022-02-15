When will the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer be released? We may have figured it out

Hell hath no fury like a fandom waiting on a trailer. Many will look back on the months the Spider-Man fandom demanded a new No Way Home trailer and shudder, and thanks to an Obi-Wan-less Super Bowl, the Star Wars fandom is going down the same path. We got a release date announcement, so it seemed like the perfect time to reveal the first look at Obi-Wan’s in-between years. But the big game has come and gone, so when can we expect the new trailer? Previous examples will help us nail down the most likely window.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has two clear predecessors — The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett (Mando’s first season, which marked the beginning of Star Wars’ entire push into live action TV on Disney+, had to be marketed from a different angle). Like Obi-Wan Kenobi, both The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett released late in the month, with The Mandalorian premiering October 30 and The Book of Boba Fett launching on December 29.

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer debuted 45 days before the premiere.

Both shows got a trailer the month before their release: The Mandalorian on September 15, and The Book of Boba Fett on November 1. That places the time between trailer and premiere as somewhere between 45 and 58 days.

So if we work backwards from Obi-Wan Kenobi’s May 25 release date, that places the range for a trailer release between March 28 and April 10. Seeing as how both previous series had trailers in the month before release, the April side of this window is more likely than March.

The Book of Boba Fett almost had a two month wait between trailer and premiere. Lucasfilm

This isn’t what Obi-Wan Kenobi fans want to hear. A Super Bowl trailer — even a teaser — would have broken the precedent, but with a huge star like Ewan McGregor on board for such a high-profile plot, Disney+ may want to accelerate the usual marketing strategy.

Even just a first look at McGregor as Obi-Wan beyond the tiny little picture we have of him in the poster would keep the fandom at bay. On the other hand, how much marketing does a show about Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars, really need?