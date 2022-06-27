How the next Star Wars show can fix Obi-Wan Kenobi's biggest mistake

Obi-Wan Kenobi made it clear the “six-part television event” existed as its own story. There weren’t any post-credits scenes teasing future projects, and there wasn’t much narrative wiggle room. We knew where our main players — Obi-Wan, Luke, Leia, and Vader — would end up in a decade, so not much could be changed.

But now that the series is over, there are no limits for certain characters of this “limited” series, and it looks like we’ll see them soon in Andor. Here’s why.

Andor following Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars release schedule makes a lot of sense. While Obi-Wan told the story of the years right after the events of the prequel series, Andor is about the years leading up to the original trilogy. Basically, the two series bookend the void between Luke Skywalker’s childhood and his coming of age.

Andor will tell the story of the rebellion as it flourishes into the organization that takes down the Empire, a rebellion that began with an underground operation to smuggle Force-sensitive people to safety known as The Path. The Path, founded by the late Tala and her allies Roken and Sully, would make the perfect addition to Andor’s story. Not only would they get more development, but they could provide a throughline for Star Wars fans going from one series to the next.

Sully and Roken could make the perfect additions to Andor’s story. Lucasfilm

But the most exciting prospect comes with the possibility of Reva returning in Andor. Reva’s fate was left untold in Obi-Wan Kenobi, so we don’t know what happens to her or why she doesn’t appear in the original trilogy. Andor could finally answer those questions, and use a ready-made antihero with a familiar face.

One of the biggest factors supporting this theory is the simple matter of time. Though Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor do lead into each other, there’s a number of years between the two; but not as many as you think. It was recently announced that Andor would span the five years before the events of Rogue One. This means there would only be about four or five years in-between the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, and thus no need to extensively age any characters appearing in both.

Reva’s complex morals and motivations could be explored in Andor. Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi only had six episodes, and most of those understandably focused on the Jedi and his mission to rescue Leia. Because of those restraints, new characters largely fell by the wayside. Andor, which is about a character who’s only appeared once before, could be the perfect time to learn more about these new characters as they prepare to clash against the Empire yet again.