Obi-Wan Kenobi leak reveals Benny Safdie’s tragic role

Obi-Wan Kenobi is playing with more fire than Mustafar’s lava. The new Disney+ show is only a few months away from release, and leaks are still pouring out. The latest reveals the role of one of the higher-profile cast members, and it’s a lot more tragic than you think.

According to Bespin Bulletin, the source of multiple recent leaks about The Mandalorian, Benny Safdie will be playing a Jedi named Nari in Obi-Wan Kenobi. This corroborates a previous leak from Making Star Wars, claiming Nari will be a lone Jedi who asks Obi-Wan for help but is refused, only to end up slaughtered by the Inquisitors.

This seems to be confirmed by the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, which shows the back of someone who certainly looks like Benny Safdie facing an Inquisitor, and then later a shot of someone’s corpse dangling for everyone to see. Could this be Nari’s unfortunate end, which will prove to Obi-Wan that the surviving Jedi need protection?

Someone, possibly Nari, facing off against an Inquisitor. Lucasfilm

This leak can be interpreted multiple ways. Although the character obviously means a lot to the plot, the red shirt treatment could be a disappointment for those looking to see more of Safdie in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Safdie’s, best known for directing Good Time and Uncut Gems, is a big get for Star Wars. He also co-starred in Good Time alongside Robert Pattinson, so acting isn’t anything new to him.

However while his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi may be short, one of the joys of the Star Wars universe is how it jumps around the timeline. Even if he meets his tragic demise in this series, there’s no telling what we could get in a flashback. Maybe we’ll even see how how he survived Order 66.

Does Nari end up as a warning to all hidden Jedi? Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi may be focused on Obi-Wan’s exile, but the Inquisitors know how to appeal to a Jedi’s soft spots. Hurt them emotionally, and they’ll come out of the woodwork. Nuri may not spend much time on screen, but his existence could be the difference between Obi-Wan staying hidden and risking his life for an order blown to smithereens.

The Inverse Analysis — While the details in this leak are nothing new, putting a face to the name makes the character, and his tragedy, all the more real. Just as Obi-Wan will be affected by the loss, Star Wars fans will be too. Prepare for Nari to become the new Barb from Stranger Things — a fan favorite gone way too soon.