Obi-Wan Kenobi leak makes a deleted New Hope scene part of canon again

One of the coolest things about Star Wars is how a throwaway line in one movie can be spun out into a whole saga. Take, for example, Ben Kenobi’s offhand comment about Luke’s father fighting in the Clone Wars. It seemed like just a quick non-sequitur meant to flesh out the universe, but ultimately led to the biggest conflict in the prequel trilogy — and one of the most popular Star Wars TV series.

Could something similar be happening with one of the first Tatooine cities mentioned in Star Wars? A new Obi-Wan Kenobi rumor suggests just that.

According to a leak from Star Wars News Net, Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature the Tatooine city of Anchorhead. Sound familiar? Luke mentions it to Obi-Wan all the way back in A New Hope when offering him a ride, saying “Look, I can take you as far as Anchorhead. You can get a transport there to Mos Eisley or wherever you’re going.”

Longtime fans will recognize Anchorhead as it appeared in the classic video game Knights of the Old Republic. It’s one of the oldest cities on Tatooine, so its inclusion in Obi-Wan Kenobi could mean we’ll get a glimpse of the rich culture and history of the planet as teased by The Book of Boba Fett.

Anchorhead as it appears in Knights of the Old Republic. LucasArts

This is actually an overdue appearance. The city appeared in a deleted scene in A New Hope depicting Luke palling around with his buddy Biggs Darklighter, but because it was left on the cutting room floor, Anchorhead has languished in obscurity. It’s been mentioned countless times over the decades, but has never appeared in canon... until now.

This leak may be a balm for fans who are concerned about Star Wars’ latest obsession with Tatooine. After part of The Mandalorian Season 2 focused on the planet and The Book of Boba Fett dove into its history and politics, yet another series set on Tatooine could feel like beating a dead womp rat.

Anchorhead as seen in a deleted scene in A New Hope. Lucasfilm

But if this leak is to be believed, Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t just be exploring parts of the planet we haven’t seen in canon. Instead, it will give one of the oldest location in Star Wars its day in the spotlight after almost half a century. Tatooine is a big planet, and there’s lots of room for more exploration.

Who knows what else we could see? Maybe while Obi-Wan is keeping a careful eye on a young Luke he’ll pop down to Tosche station for some power converters.