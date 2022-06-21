Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 release date, time, cast, and trailer for the Star Wars show

We've come to the end of the road for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and hopefully we'll leave on a high note.

Last week’s episode revealed Reva's backstory, and fans were given a Coruscant flashbacks with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker that induced some geeky chills. In the present, Kenobi’s quick thinking and Tala’s sacrifice helped followers of the Path escape, and Kenobi guessed that Reva was a youngling when Order 66 was executed. An uneasy alliance to eliminate Vader was forged, but Vader left Reva dead on the ground.

While Obi-Wan, Leia, and members of the burgeoning resistance escaped, the Empire remains hot on their tail. Meanwhile Reva, still clinging to life, crawled to retrieve Kenobi's message from Bail Organa. She learned that Luke is hidden on Tatooine, setting up one final confrontation.

All the pieces are in place for the series finale, so let’s unpack it.

When is the Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 release date?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 airs exclusively on Disney+ starting Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

What is the release time for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

What can we expect from the plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6?

It seems a bit strange that Vader wouldn't have finished off Reva considering the Grand Inquisitor survived the same wound, but perhaps he has plans within plans. Either way, now that Reva knows the location of Anakin's son on Tatooine, the finale will no doubt take place on the desert planet.

Reva will almost certainly get a sendoff, and hopefully it will be a memorable one. Lucasfilm

We anticipate a melancholy farewell that might tease some of the many upcoming Star Wars projects, but our greatest hope is that the showrunners stick the landing by giving Reva an organic, emotionally satisfying ending. We’ll presumably also see one final showdown between Vader and Kenobi, and Leia will likely say a proper goodbye to Obi-Wan as she’s returned to Alderaan.

Who’s in the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

After a 17-year absence, Ewan McGregor returned as the iconic Jedi hermit, while Hayden Christensen revisited the dark side as the menacing Sith Lord, Darth Vader. The remaining main cast includes Moses Ingram as Reva, Sung Kang as Fifth Brother, and Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia.

Is there an Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 teaser trailer?

There’s no official teaser for the upcoming episode, but you can watch the series’ trailer here.

Will there be an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2?

Probably not, but with Star Wars all things are possible. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has spoken many times about the potential of another season since everyone involved apparently had such an enjoyable experience filming it, but right now Obi-Wan Kenobi remains a one-and-done show.