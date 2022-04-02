Hello There
Obi-Wan Kenobi leak allegedly reveals video footage of an iconic rematch
Once more unto the breach.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is bringing back all your favorites for a Disney+ original series. Ewan McGregor will of course reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader.
These two casting announcements suggested that we’ll see a rematch between Vader and Kenobi years before their final confrontation in A New Hope, and now a supposed leak shows our first glimpse of that fight.
Redditor Outrageous-Ad-1145 posted a video on the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit showing Darth Vader and Obi-Wan fighting on some sort of sand-covered environment. The video isn’t high quality and is covered in watermarks, but it definitely shows Vader Force-pushing Kenobi several feet back.
There’s no provenance to this leak, as the watermarks don’t seem to match anyone working on the production and the video wasn’t released through a known leaker like Bespin Bulletin. Even the subreddit has tagged it as “Probable BS.”
WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE TIME-TRAVEL MOVIE? Click here to help us rank all the ones on Netflix.
But if this is a fake, why would anyone fake it? It would take a lot of work to make a believable copy of the set, especially one containing special effects equipment and an entire sand dune. There’s a lot people will do to sow misinformation in the Star Wars fandom, but collecting an accurate Darth Vader suit for a grainy video seems a step too far.
If this leak can be taken at face value, what does it mean for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Well, despite the rumors that Obi-Wan will only stay on Tatooine for a limited time before the threat of the Inquisitors takes him elsewhere, the sand in this leak looks very similar to Tatooine’s surface.
This means that even if some action takes Obi-Wan Kenobi off-world, he will inevitably be drawn back to the planet of his self-exile, and it’s there that he’ll encounter the former apprentice that he left for dead a decade earlier. This is especially appropriate considering that Tatooine is the first place they met.
The Inverse Analysis — Though the veracity of this leak is dubious, wishful thinking leads us (and presumably fans) to believe or at least hope that it’s real. Even if it isn’t, seeing Obi-Wan and Vader fight is always exciting. With Obi-Wan Kenobi right around the corner, we’ll find out the truth soon.
Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ May 27th.