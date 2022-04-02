Obi-Wan Kenobi leak allegedly reveals video footage of an iconic rematch

Obi-Wan Kenobi is bringing back all your favorites for a Disney+ original series. Ewan McGregor will of course reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader.

These two casting announcements suggested that we’ll see a rematch between Vader and Kenobi years before their final confrontation in A New Hope, and now a supposed leak shows our first glimpse of that fight.

Redditor Outrageous-Ad-1145 posted a video on the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit showing Darth Vader and Obi-Wan fighting on some sort of sand-covered environment. The video isn’t high quality and is covered in watermarks, but it definitely shows Vader Force-pushing Kenobi several feet back.

There’s no provenance to this leak, as the watermarks don’t seem to match anyone working on the production and the video wasn’t released through a known leaker like Bespin Bulletin. Even the subreddit has tagged it as “Probable BS.”

Obi-Wan claims the high ground during the match on Mustafar. 20th Century Fox

But if this is a fake, why would anyone fake it? It would take a lot of work to make a believable copy of the set, especially one containing special effects equipment and an entire sand dune. There’s a lot people will do to sow misinformation in the Star Wars fandom, but collecting an accurate Darth Vader suit for a grainy video seems a step too far.

If this leak can be taken at face value, what does it mean for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Well, despite the rumors that Obi-Wan will only stay on Tatooine for a limited time before the threat of the Inquisitors takes him elsewhere, the sand in this leak looks very similar to Tatooine’s surface.

Ewan McGregor in the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm

This means that even if some action takes Obi-Wan Kenobi off-world, he will inevitably be drawn back to the planet of his self-exile, and it’s there that he’ll encounter the former apprentice that he left for dead a decade earlier. This is especially appropriate considering that Tatooine is the first place they met.

The Inverse Analysis — Though the veracity of this leak is dubious, wishful thinking leads us (and presumably fans) to believe or at least hope that it’s real. Even if it isn’t, seeing Obi-Wan and Vader fight is always exciting. With Obi-Wan Kenobi right around the corner, we’ll find out the truth soon.