Everything we know so far about the upcoming Nick Fury show on Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, branching out with a number of series that include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and more. To say that Nick Fury has been a major part of the MCU is an understatement. As the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the person who ultimately brought the Avengers together, Fury has served as one of the critical foundations of the MCU since 2008’s Iron Man.

Now, the beloved character is getting his own Disney+ TV show and the standalone series will finally give Nick Fury the focus he has long deserved. Details about the Disney+ show are still scarce, but here’s everything we do know, including release date, cast, plot, and more.

Nick Fury is always ahead of the game. Marvel

When is the release date for the Nick Fury Disney+ show?

The Disney+ series does not have a release date just yet. The show was announced on September 25, and is likely in the very early stages of development. That said, the fact that Nick Fury is getting his own series might mean that he won’t be in any of the MCU films anytime soon.

Who is in the cast of the Nick Fury Disney+ series?

Currently, only Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly reprising his role for the series. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is on board to write and executive produce the series. Knowing how deep Fury’s superhero connections run, however, the series could include a mixture of familiar and new Marvel characters. Hawkeye and Hulk are still around, while Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk are incoming.

Nick Fury wasn't really Nick Fury, but a Skrull in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Marvel

What is the plot of the Nick Fury series?

The plot is unknown, but there are a number of likely directions the series could take. The last we saw of Nick Fury, he was up in space and presumably overseeing the building of the Sentient World Observation and Response Department (S.W.O.R.D.), which was responsible for monitoring extraterrestrial activity. It seemed like the next logical step following Thanos’ arrival on Earth and the subsequent eradication of half the world’s population.

Aside from its presence in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the agency Fury led lost a lot of its luster after Captain America: Civil War. All that said, the Disney+ series could see the character transition from directing S.H.I.E.L.D. to leading its space counterpart. In the comics, Nick Fury plays a major part in the Secret Invasion storyline, which sees the Skrulls infiltrate Earth and launch a calculated attack.

The MCU versions of the characters aren’t quite as deadly, but Fury has been working with them and the series could set up a version of this storyline. Conversely, a lot of Nick Fury’s solo adventures in the comics have included Wolverine. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the X-Men, who wouldn’t want to see that team-up play out in live-action?

Nick Fury brought the Avengers together. What will he be up to next? Marvel

Where in the MCU timeline does the Nick Fury series take place?

Your guess is as good as ours right now. With Black Widow taking place prior to Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel set in the 1990s, the events of Nick Fury’s TV show could happen at any point in the timeline and even in another dimension. The MCU’s Phase Four is a mystery and anything is possible.

Is there a trailer for the Nick Fury Disney+ show?

Not yet. Watch this space because it’ll be here as soon as it drops.