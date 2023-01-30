HBO’s House of the Dragon was a soaring hit when it aired its debut season this past summer/fall and we’re still swooning over the remarkably detailed realm of deceit that became one of the cable network’s most watched shows, with 10 million viewers tuning in for the spectacle.

This Game of Thrones spinoff was set roughly 200 years before the turbulent events of the flagship series that ran from 2011-2019 and chronicles the tragic fall of the Targaryen clan.