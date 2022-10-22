The mad dash to fill the Iron Throne is on after King Viserys I finally expired last week, and Alicent told her Green Council the (misinterpreted) wishes of her husband for Aegon II to be installed as his heir instead of Rhaenyra.

While some stayed behind to quash rumors of a coup, two groups headed for Flea Bottom to find Aegon to conduct a hasty coronation ceremony before the dragon doo-doo hits the fan. Allegiances were forced, a murder occurred, and bare feet were coveted.

Ser Erryk offers a crown to the rightful heir of the Seven Kingdoms HBO

The reluctant Aegon is finally found — albeit in a wretched state. But he’s still hurried along to an impromptu ceremony that sees him seated on the Iron Throne before Rhaenyra and Daemon even learn of Viserys’ death.

Rhaenys, unwilling to support this treason and frankly miffed about being incarcerated in her room, takes flight on a dragon after bursting into Aegon’s party and nearly torching the royal family. We’re now on the brink of war, and woe to the traitors.

Sound the alarms, and let’s charge into all the details of House of the Dragon’s sure-to-be-turbulent finale, ominously titled “The Black Queen.” Let The Dance of the Dragons begin!

When is House of the Dragon Episode 10’s release date?

House of the Dragon Episode 10 streams exclusively on HBO on Sunday, October 23.

What is House of the Dragon Episode 10’s release time?

HBO unchains weekly episodes of House of the Dragon at 9 p.m Eastern/Midnight Pacific.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1 are left?

House of the Dragon Season 1 was created with ten episodes. After this week’s climactic chapter, there are no new episodes left. That’s it! Finis. Over…

Until next season.

Rhaenys Velaryon is suited up for battle in House of the Dragon HBO

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Episode 10?

As we enter the final episode of the season, it seems Team Hightower and Team Targaryen are bound to clash after Rhaenys delivers the news of the King’s death and Aegon II’s unlawful coronation to Dragonstone via Dragon Express. Aemond does not seem very happy that his inept spoiled brother is now ruling the Seven Kingdoms, so expect him to try to position himself for ascension by any means necessary. He is pretty handy with a sword, after all!

Rhaenyra is ready to unleash her full fury. Her loyal forces seem destined to march on the Red Keep and lay siege to the fortress after Queen Alicent and Otto Hightower’s wrongful act. The stronghold of Storm’s End also features heavily in the season finale trailer released by HBO, and fans of 2018’s Fire & Blood know there is a fateful duel between Lucerys Velaryon and Aemond Targaryen to come, too.

And yes, there will be plenty of dragons attending this seasonal sendoff.

Who is in House of the Dragon’s cast?

House of the Dragon was built with a prestigious cast that stars Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Prince Aegon Targaryen), Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Velaryon), Wil Johnson (Vaemond Velaryon), and Fabien Frankel (Ser Christen Cole).

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 10?

Yes, HBO blessed us with a rip-roaring Season 1 finale trailer that perfectly sets the stage for a bloody clash between the Greens and the Blacks. In the trailer, Rhaenys warns Rhaenyra and Daemon that the Hightowers are coming for their children. At the same time, Ser Erryk pleads loyalty to the Princess, savage dragons stir, siege mentalities set in, vengeance is avowed, and sharp swords get sharper.

Will House of the Dragon get a Season 2?

Things are just heating up for the pivotal events in the Targaryen Dynasty’s ugly civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons.

Series creators Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin are committed to telling the entirety of this saga and have discussed plans for three more seasons, so Season 2 seems all but guaranteed.