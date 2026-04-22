Some things were born for the big screen. Marvel and its cinematic universe definitely fits the bill, as does Star Wars (despite the franchise’s relative success on streamers like Disney+). But lately those juggernauts have struggled to maintain their foothold at the box office, and the same might be said for an even bigger risk — like the live-action reboot of a beloved anime. That might not be the only reason why something as enduring as Gundam has gone from Legendary Pictures, the same studio behind other mecha movies like Pacific Rim, to Netflix... but it can’t be discounted, either.

Watching Netflix roll out the red carpet for a live-action Gundam movie feels almost fantastical. The streamer is no stranger to blockbuster fare: it’s churned out a handful of compelling actioners and sci-fi epics that easily could have dominated on a big screen. But Gundam might be their wildest gamble yet. The first live-action installment of a decades-spanning giant robot franchise, it won’t be easy to appease longtime fans and bring in new ones. With its buzzy, recently announced cast, Netflix is hoping to put its best foot forward. Whether it can defy the odds for well-meaning anime adaptations remains a mystery — but for now, here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Gundam movie.

What is the Gundam release date?

Surprisingly, there’s no word on when Netflix plans to release its Gundam movie. The streamer announced that production officially began in April 2026, so it’s safe to assume that we could see it assemble on Netflix either in 2027 or 2028.

Who is directing Gundam?

Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle will helm the live-action Gundam movie. Netflix

Although Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was previously attached to helm the Gundam movie, he departed the project in 2024. Netflix is now keeping things in the family for Gundam, tapping Jim Mickle to write, direct, and produce the film. Mickle co-developed the Netflix series Sweet Tooth alongside showrunner Beth Schwartz, so he’s no stranger to the streamer’s inner workings — or to heightened worlds that demand a suspension of disbelief.

What is Netflix’s Gundam about?

Gundam is set to make history as the first live-action adventure within this long-running animated universe. Per its official synopsis, the film tells an original story — but it sounds a lot like a reboot of the original anime, Mobile Suit Gundam. It’s set in the franchise’s native timeline, the “Universal Century,” a far-flung future where humanity has colonized planets throughout the galaxy. When Earth’s space colonies rise up to start an intergalactic conflict, two rival mech pilots on opposite sides of the fight are “pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it’s [never] been seen before.”

Who is in the cast of Gundam?

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Immaculate) and Noah Centineo (Street Fighter) have been attached to Gundam for some time — and they’ll likely play the rival pilots doling out damage in giant fighting robots.

Below, find a list of the other actors who will join them on this galaxy-spanning adventure:

Jackson White ( Tell Me Lies )

) Shioli Kutsuna ( Invasion )

) Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)

Michael Mando ( Spider-Man: Brand New Day )

) Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria)

Oleksandr Rudynskyi (The Agency)

Ida Brooke (Dune: Part Three)

Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High)

Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Star Wars: Rebels)

Is there a trailer for Gundam?

As production has only just begun on Gundam, Netflix hasn’t released a trailer for the upcoming film yet. Inverse will have an update whenever new promo drops.

Will there be a Gundam 2?

So far, Netflix’s Gundam is shaping up to be a standalone film, but there’s plenty of franchise potential at play. Gundam is just the latest in a long line of stories set in this world, and if audiences take to Mickle’s take on it — and, more importantly, if production doesn’t break the Netflix bank — there’s every chance it could sire a sequel or even a trilogy.