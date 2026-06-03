You might be surprised at the sheer number of TV shows and movies added to Netflix every month. The high-profile releases get marketing campaigns and big rollouts, but smaller releases may only be recommended by the algorithm, making it difficult for other viewers to stumble upon them.

But every now and then, a project manages to break through and find success all the same, like Tiger King or Squid Game. Back in February, an action movie with a massive sci-fi twist managed to become one of Netflix’s most-viewed films, and now it’s looking to double down with a sequel.

War Machine started as a classic combat action thriller but had a surprising sci-fi twist. Netflix

War Machine starred Reacher’s Alan Ritchson as an Army soldier who decides to undergo the ruthless training to become an Army ranger. He and his fellow rangers are about to undergo their final test — a simulated, immersive mission without any outside help. However, what they think is a training exercise turns out to be the beginning of an alien invasion, forcing them to fight for their lives.

According to Variety, Netflix is developing a sequel to War Machine, with original director and co-writer Patrick Hughes set to return. However, there’s no word as to whether or not Alan Ritchson will appear again. While a sequel could follow the hero — known throughout the movie as “81” — in his next steps, it’s also possible that a sequel could follow the next class of candidates to become rangers. Although the shock and surprise of an alien invasion can’t be repeated, a similar story could still be told.

A sequel could start fresh and follow a new set of candidates vying to become Army Rangers. Netflix

But if Ritchson can re-enlist for another tour — he’s already posted about the news on his own Instagram account — then the movie has already set up the perfect plot for a sequel. War Machine ended with 81 being selected for the Army Rangers, and, as the soldier with the most experience fighting these strange creatures, he is assigned to lead the assault against this new threat. A sequel could eschew the Ranger training conceit completely and just follow this soldier — hopefully, at that point, referred to by his name instead of a number — as he uses his past experience to save the world from an invasion.

While only a handful of other candidates made it to the end of the first movie, this sequel is a great way to introduce a new group of characters, perhaps even establishing the beginning of a new film franchise for Netflix. Who knows, maybe War Machine will turn out to be a View Machine for audiences.

War Machine is now streaming on Netflix.