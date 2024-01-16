Spaceman Trailer Reveals Adam Sandler’s Conversations with a Big Spider
Sandler’s dramatic turn continues with a mystical sci-fi tale.
Adam Sandler has developed a surprising taste for innovative drama. Thanks to films like Uncut Gems, he’s gone from the poster child of goofy comedies and formulaic rom-coms to an actor worth watching out for. While he’s still making his trademark Netflix comedies like Murder Mystery 2 and Leo, his next role brings him into deep space for a solitary sci-fi tale that’s even stranger than it first appeared.
Spaceman, directed by Chernobyl’s Johan Renck, is the story of Jakub Procházka (Sandler), a Czech astronaut who manages to be chosen for a deep space mission despite the odds against him, only to realize he wants to return home to his wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan). While exploring another planet, he discovers Hanus, a mysterious giant spider (voiced by Paul Dano) who helps a desperate Jakub through his inner turmoil. Netflix just released a new trailer that reveals Procházka’s possible descent into madness.
The film, based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar, may seem like a touching drama, but the source material reveals just how integral the sci-fi elements are to the story. In the book, Jakub’s mission revolves around the mystery of why a space cloud is making Earth’s sky turn purple. The purple cloud features heavily in the trailer, so this plot point will likely carry over.
Spaceman also has a significant element of surrealism. “You wish to know if I am real,” Hanus says, a question that lingers in each of the trailer’s shots. We see Jakub watch particles dance outside his window, deal with projections of his past, and even confront a vision of his wife, but it’s unclear how much of that is actually happening and if we’ll get any definitive answers.
While Spaceman looks to be a redefining role for Sandler, it could also be a game-changer for Netflix, as it would prove the streamer could put out serious sci-fi alongside dreck like Rebel Moon. Spaceman’s unreliable and surreal nature might give Netflix a foothold in the space opera and drama subgenres that Apple has dominated lately.
With a seasoned star and unique premise, Spaceman could prove it’s worthy of a spot alongside other cerebral classics like Interstellar, Moon, and Annihilation. And if not, Sandler could always fall back on his formula and make Hubie Halloween 2.