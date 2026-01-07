Netflix's Most Intriguing New Drama Has An Unexpected Supernatural Twist

When Netflix aired live sporting events over the 2025 holidays, one teaser kept playing over and over during the ad breaks: a mysterious short sequence following a young woman as she encountered strange phenomena that all tied into major Netflix shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, and Stranger Things. It ended with a tease of a big announcement on January 7th.

Well, it’s now January 7th, and the announcement is here. It’s not the secret second finale of Stranger Things, but the full list of what Netflix plans to release in 2026. It’s long, but lurking in it is a new series that sounds like it could be Netflix’s next big hit. Check out the full teaser below:

Deadline posted Netflix’s upcoming slate, where some projects, like One Piece Season 2 and The Night Agent Season 3, are given release dates, but others are just assigned the broad window of 2026. Hidden among the new and returning shows, and three different projects from Stranger Things’ showrunners, is an unassuming project called The Body.

The Body, from actress-turned-showrunner Quinn Shephard of Hulu’s Under the Bridge, was announced back in October 2025, but this is the first we’ve heard of when it could be expected. “A dance-team initiation gone wrong leads a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls to begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town,” the synopsis reads.

Under the Bridge, while based on a real crime, was also a story of troubled girls. Hulu

The young talent has already been announced, including The Pitt’s Jackson Kelly, former Disney star Sofia Wylie, and a host of newcomers. Reality star and TikTok personality Gabby Windey will take on her first-ever screen acting role as Coach Miller. The series is described as a “coming of age drama,” but the synopsis heavily implies a supernatural twist. Under the Bridge went under the radar, and it’s easy for shows to get lost in the Netflix shuffle. But adding the otherworldly to Quinn Shephard’s wheelhouse could make this one of the most intriguing shows of 2026, whenever it drops.

The Body premieres on Netflix in 2026.