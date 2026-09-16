While Netflix has truly embraced the “flix” part of its name, it still doesn’t have its own blockbuster franchise to stand toe-to-toe with the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars. There have been some attempts, from the much-maligned Rebel Moon to the surprise success of K-pop Demon Hunters, but nothing truly iconic quite yet.

For its next attempt, Netflix is pulling out all the stops. Barbie’s Greta Gerwig, one of the buzziest writer-directors working today, will write and direct a new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia. Simply called Narnia, the massive undertaking is getting a big investment from the streamer, including an unprecedented theatrical release schedule. Here’s everything you need to know about the movies, from the first film's release date to what the future might look like.

What Is The Narnia Release Date?

The first Narnia movie will premiere in theaters on February 12, 2027. That’s later than the original Thanksgiving 2026 release date, but an on-set injury prompted the delay. Thankfully, this delay came with a positive development: while Netflix originally planned a limited IMAX release before the movie started streaming, Narnia will now have a wide theatrical release, making it much easier to catch on the big screen.

When Will Narnia Be Streaming On Netflix?

While many previous Netflix original movies were either simultaneously released on streaming or made available shortly after their theatrical release, Narnia is a big exception. While it’ll be showing in theaters in mid-February, it won’t be streaming on Netflix until April 2, so prepare to either buy a ticket or wait a while.

The main character of The Magician’s Nephew appears in The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe as an old man. Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

Is There A Trailer For Narnia?

Not yet, although we expect one to likely arrive later this year. This is Netflix’s next big project, so you can expect a major marketing push in the coming months.

What Is The Plot Of Narnia?

Unlike Disney’s 2010s Chronicles of Narnia movies, the Netflix Narnia series is making the saga in chronological order rather than publication order. The first movie will be called Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew and will adapt the prequel of the more famous The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. This prequel has yet to be adapted into a live-action movie, so it’s untouched territory for the franchise.

The Magician’s Nephew follows two children, Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, as they find magic rings, enter another world, and wreak havoc on London, eventually establishing Narnia and the famed wardrobe as we know them.

The official logo for Netflix’s first Narnia movie. Netflix

Who Is In The Cast Of Narnia?

The casting process for Narnia has been fraught, and there was even a brief time when fans thought pop star Charli XCX would play the young version of Jadis the White Witch. But we now have a pretty good idea of who will play who:

David McKenna, the star of Netflix’s recent Lord of the Flies adaptation, as Digory Kirke

Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer

Emma Mackey as Jadis the White Witch

Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke, Digory’s ill mother

Daniel Craig as Digory’s mysterious Uncle Andrew

Additionally, Meryl Streep is heavily rumored to be providing the voice for the famous lion Aslan, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

How Many Narnia Movies Will There Be?

Hypothetically, this is the first of several movies adapting Lewis’ book series, but nothing is guaranteed — even Gerwig’s participation is currently limited to two films. However, lofty long-term plans are clearly in the works. In February 2025, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond revealed the best-case scenario for this new project, saying, “This was a really great movie [for us] because I think there are like eight movies planned.” With only seven books in the series, that implies a classic two-movie finale event typical in other YA fantasy series like Harry Potter, Twilight, and The Hunger Games.

But that’s thinking far ahead. For now, mark your calendars for February, when we’ll find out if Narnia can become the next big thing in the movie landscape.

Narnia hits theaters on February 12, 2027.