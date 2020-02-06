Here's exactly when you can binge-watch Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet on Apple TV+

You've been ignoring Apple TV+ up until now, because who cares about that blind Jason Mamoa show or the Newsroom knockoff with Jennifer Aniston? But that's about to change. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is finally landing on Apple's streaming service this Friday.

The creators and stars of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are back with a brand new comedy series about a fictional video game company and the dysfunctional people who work there. So when exactly can you start watching (or, let's be honest, binging) Mythic Quest on Apple TV+?

Here's what you need to know.

Ok, you've made it this far, so I'll reward you with the knowledge you're looking for. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet releases on Apple TV+ at midnight Eastern on Friday, February 7. That's less than 24 hours from now! So while you wait, read on for a bit more info about your new favorite show.

But first, we really just have to praise Apple TV+ for releasing new original shows at midnight Eastern and not 3 a.m. (aka, midnight Pacific time). While sticking to Pacific time for California-based companies like Netflix, Disney, and even Apple makes sense, the iPhone-maker is making life easier for its subscribers by dropping new episodes three hours earlier than the competition.

So if you're on the East coast you can probably catch an episode or two on Thursday night before passing out from exhaustion. And if you're in California, you could start at 9 p.m. local time and probably make it through the entire season before bedtime.

That'd be a mistake, though, because despite being a comedy from the team behind one of the funniest shows around, Mythic Quest is less funny and more heartfelt than you might think. There's a lot of character growth in these nine-episodes, including one shockingly poignant bottle episode smack in the middle of the season that you'll want to chew in a bit before diving into the next chapter.

Apple TV+

Of course, we can't stop you from binging the entire thing in one go, but just keep in mind that it could be a while before Mythic Quest Season 2 rolls around. Apple's already re-upped for a second season, but between this, Always Sunny, and various other projects, the show's creators are pretty busy.

Savor what you have. Who knows when more episodes will arrive.