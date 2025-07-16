The most heartfelt and funniest science fiction show of 2025 is officially headed for a second season. After its near-perfect Season 1 finale episode, Apple TV+ has confirmed that Murderbot is back for Season 2. And, considering the show ended on a kind of cliffhanger, there are plenty of more stories to tell.

But now that Murderbot Season 1 has wrapped up the entire plot of the first novella, All Systems Red, will the show segue into the second book in the series, Artificial Condition? Who will return for Season 2? When will the new episodes hit? And just how long can the story of Murderbot go on? Here’s everything we know about Murderbot Season 2.

Mild spoilers ahead for the Martha Wells Murderbot Diaries books.

Is Murderbot Season 2 Really Confirmed?

Yes, the day before the 10th and final episode of Murderbot Season 1 dropped, Apple TV+ revealed that Season 2 was green-lit. This came ahead of one of the series producers, David S. Goyer, indicating that he believed that the show would return for at least one more season, if not more.

What is the Plot of Murderbot Season 2?

Don’t expect to see Murderbot’s helmet that much in Season 2. Apple TV+

Because the final episode of Season 1, “The Perimeter,” ended the same way the first book ended, it makes sense to think that Murderbot Season 2 would start adapting the second book, Artificial Condition. At the end of Season 1, SecUnit (Alexander Skarsgård) is given its freedom, but instead of staying with the Preservation Alliance folks, it decides to strike out on its own and experience true freedom.

The second book picks up right where the first ended, and SecUnit finds itself on a transport and forms an alliance with a shipboard computer nicknamed “Art.” (Which stands for A**hole Research Transport.) Art helps SecUnit get a slightly more human-ish body, all in exchange for all the media that SecUnit has downloaded. Art and SecUnit watch tons of shows together, including Sanctuary Moon. Ultimately, though, the second book is about SecUnit investigating its erased memory, to determine why it murdered all those people in the past. This involves getting hired by some down-on-their-luck scientists who need help getting back some of their data. Notably, this novella does not really find SecUnit reuniting with Mensah or any of the other Preservation Alliance people.

In fact, Murderbot isn’t even reunited with Mensah until the fourth book, Exit Strategy, when it learns that its “favorite human” gets kidnapped.

So, will Murderbot Season 2 adapt the second book directly or jump ahead to some of the events from the later books, including book 4? As of this writing, the only statement that’s been made, officially, about the plot is this: “We can’t wait to unveil what’s next for Murderbot and, of course, ‘Sanctuary Moon’ in season two,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+.

Who is in the Murderbot Season 2 Cast?

Who will join SecUnit on its next adventure? Apple TV+

Because we don’t know which books Murderbot Season 2 will adapt, there’s actually no way of knowing, at least right now, who is in the cast other than Alexander Skarsgård. And, because Apple has mentioned that Sanctuary Moon will return (the fictional sci-fi show that Murderbot loves) it’s safe to assume some of those actors, including John Cho, Clark Gregg, Jack McBrayer, and DeWanda Wise, could also return. But then again, depending on what direction the show takes with the meta-fiction of Sanctuary Moon, none of this is guaranteed either.

When is the Murderbot Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, Apple TV+ hasn’t set a release date for Murderbot Season 2. But, if we’re lucky, sometime late in 2026 is a possibility.

Murderbot Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+.