One of the greatest sci-fi shows of the year is Apple TV+’s upcoming new series, Murderbot. Based on the mega-popular Martha Wells books, the first season of this hilarious, relatable, and moving sci-fi series debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 16. But what’s a great sci-fi series without a great theme song?

Continuing Apple’s recent tradition of creating fantastic science fiction series, with equally good music, the score for Murderbot comes from Emmy-nominated composer and musician Amanda Jones. In anticipation of the big debut, Inverse is proud to present an exclusive sneak peek at the main title from Murderbot, courtesy of Lakeshore Records.

Murderbot Main Title Preview

The theme music for Murderbot conveys both the quirkiness and the chaos of the series. This isn’t a silly theme song at all, but the violins here will give you an idea of just how nuts this show is going to get. Previously, Jones has done the score for Apple’s TV series Home, as well as the underrated 2022 CW superhero series Naomi.

Adapted from the first novella in the series, Season 1 of Murderbot follows a cyborg construct called SecUnit, which has nicknamed itself “Murderbot.” But, don’t the name fool you: Murderbot is a series with a big heart, and not as much murder in it as you might expect. Fans of the books will be more than happy with this faithful and surprising adaptation. Meanwhile, anyone who has ever watched any sci-fi shows in the past 40 years will find a show steeped in references to the broader genre, and yet very much its own thing. There’s never been a robot-ish story quite like Murderbot, and if you haven’t already fallen in love with the character in the books, the new TV show will make you an instant convert.

The first two episodes of Murderbot hit Apple TV+ on Friday, May 16, at 12 a.m. midnight ET. There will be 10 episodes in Murderbot Season 1, with one new episode hitting Apple every Friday.