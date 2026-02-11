Universal keeps trying to make The Mummy happen, but transplanting an ancient entity into the present day is a task that’s eluded the studio for years. The classic monster was supposed to be the face of a new “Dark Universe,” but a misguided reboot starring Tom Cruise hurt more than it helped. In 2026, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is attempting a new, very dark take on the old-school monster.

But overall, it seems that fans still craved the gonzo swashbuckling hijinks of the first Mummy reboot, which began with The Mummy in 1999. And it’s taken years more, but Universal is finally coming back around to that notion. And 27 years after the successful 1999 Mummy, and 18 years after The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Universal’s beloved franchise is coming back to life, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz set to reunite. It’s the kind of event that almost seems too good to be true — but with a release date finally in place, it’s now closer than ever to fruition. Here’s everything you need to know about the supernatural sequel.

The Mummy franchise will finally return after 20 years. Universal Pictures

When is the Mummy 4 release date?

The last entry to the original Mummy franchise premiered way back in 2008 — and it’s been even longer since Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have co-starred in one together. That makes their return all the more special, and Universal is treating the reunion with the appropriate grandeur. The Mummy 4 is set to premiere on May 19, 2028, nearly 20 years since Fraser’s last adventure as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

Who is directing The Mummy 4?

While Stephen Sommers is the name most closely associated with the Mummy films behind the camera, Universal has tapped two rising stars in horror to helm The Mummy 4. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directors otherwise known as Radio Silence, already have plenty of experience rebooting a beloved franchise. After breaking out with Ready Or Not, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett brought the Scream saga into the present day. They even delivered their own interpretation of a different Universal monster, Dracula’s daughter, in Abigail, so it’s easy to see why Universal would trust them with yet another horror property.

“Having stepped into Scream, our radar for jumping into another franchise is that it has to feel special,” Gillett recently told Empire. The Mummy 4 reportedly fits the bill: Gillett cites a script by David Coggeshall as a huge draw to the project. “It is very beautiful and sweeping and scary and fun,” he revealed. That sounds exactly like what fans of the Mummy films are hoping for, and what could really bring Radio Silence out of their comfort zone.

Is there a Mummy 4 trailer?

There’s no trailer for The Mummy 4 just yet, but Inverse will have updates whenever one is available.

The Mummy 4 might give fans a major reunion. Universal Pictures

What is the plot of The Mummy 4?

As exciting as the concept of a new Mummy film may be, there’s already a big hurdle to clear. The Mummy 3 didn’t bring the franchise to a favorable conclusion by recasting Weisz’s Evelyn O’Connell with a new actress. It’s also the worst film of the bunch, straying from the sweeping adventure and personal stakes that fueled the first Mummy and its sequel. A scoop from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that The Mummy 4 might choose to erase the events of The Mummy 3 or attempt to retcon them. No specific plot details have been revealed just yet, but either way, we can expect the O’Connells to find themselves on a wild supernatural adventure with an undead menace.

Who is in the cast of The Mummy 4?

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are currently in talks to star in The Mummy 4. As for other actors who could return — like Oded Fehr, who portrayed Ardeth Bay in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns — the jury’s still out, but it’d be nice to get an even bigger reunion for the new film.

Will The Mummy 4 get a sequel?

There are currently only plans for the Mummy saga to continue beyond The Mummy 4, but if the film does well, there’s every chance it could kickstart a Mummy renaissance.