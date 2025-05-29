We Could Get Even More Batman Spinoffs Before The Batman II

The Penguin proved that prestige, high-profile TV spinoffs weren’t just the stuff of Marvel and Star Wars. The series took Colin Farrell’s take on Oswald Cobblepott (now known as Oz Cobb) and dropped him in a crime thriller series inspired by The Sopranos — fitting, considering its shares a streaming service with the classic HBO series. But after The Penguin ended, fans were left wondering what comes next.

With The Batman Part II now dealing with its second year-long delay, it’s looking like TV spinoffs may be the best opportunity to catch up with this part of The Batman’s universe. Thankfully, The Penguin’s showrunner seemed to hint that it could very well be possible.

The Penguin paved the way for more TV spinoffs of The Batman. HBO Max

During an appearance on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc hinted at the future of her corner of Gotham. She spoke about a possible Season 2 of The Penguin, saying “it depends on whether there’s a story that we can make richer than what we’ve already done.” However, she does intend to at least explore the possibility, saying, “I’m in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more.”

But she also hinted at something bigger: more spinoffs for The Batman. “We’re in early stages,” she said, but didn’t give any more details. So what could these other spinoffs be? One of the first ideas was a detective story focused on the Gotham PD. The series was announced in 2020, but was canceled in 2024. Considering DC Studios already has a detective series on the books, it’s unlikely this one will come back from the dead.

A spinoff focused on Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and the rest of the Gotham PD was canceled. Warner Bros.

Maybe the answer is to look at the flip side of The Penguin’s criminal tone and show how the law of Gotham is handled in a courtroom. In September 2024, The Streamr asked The Batman director Matt Reeves about the possibility, and while he didn’t confirm it was a project he was exploring, he didn’t rule it out either. But considering another take on Gotham, Joker: Folie à Deux, was mainly a courtroom drama (much to the dismay of fans), that’s looking unlikely too.

At this point, there’s no telling what the next TV spinoff will be, but it’s probably best that way. A series focusing entirely on The Penguin seemed like a major risk when it was announced, and it turned out to be one of the best TV shows of the year. Whatever the next venture is, it’s coming from proven talent.

The Penguin is now streaming on HBO Max.