In the first years of this decade, Marvel Studios’ most crucial adventures took place not in blockbuster movies but in streaming television. This new chapter of MCU TV began with WandaVision, and as more shows were released, the more risks they were willing to take.

In 2022, that was on full display with three of its riskiest shows yet: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a fourth-wall-breaking extravaganza; Ms. Marvel, introducing Marvel superfan Kamala Khan into the canon; and a third series that changed how we look at Marvel shows forever. Now, one of the most underrated Marvel heroes might be brought back, even though it’s not in the way anyone expected.

Jake Lockley in the final moments of Moon Knight. Marvel Studios

Moon Knight introduced the world to Marc Spector and Steven Grant, two alter egos of the same man living with Dissociative Identity Disorder. Spector is who you imagine when you think of a Marvel hero: a brutal, courageous man of action. Grant, on the other hand, is a mild-mannered British guy working in a museum gift shop. But in the final episode of the series, we learned there’s yet another alter involved: Jake Lockley, a cabbie who is even more violent than Marc Spector.

Unfortunately, three years after Moon Knight aired, that was the last we saw of any Moon Knight characters in the MCU. But when Marvel Studios’ Television Executive Brad Winderbaum was asked about the future of Moon Knight by ComicBook, he had a mixed response.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future,” Winderbaum said. “And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.”

Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum reassures there is a greater plan for Moon Knight in the MCU. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So while there’s the promise of more Moon Knight in the future, those plans do not include a second season of the actual Moon Knight series. That leaves an open door for him to appear in any upcoming movie or series, continuing where his story left off. That means the Jake Lockley cliffhanger wasn’t just a random tease, it was just playing the long game.

Because we only know of “plans” about bringing Moon Knight back, it’s unlikely he’ll pop up in, say, Fantastic Four: First Steps. In fact, it could be a few years more until we see him again. But with the right character, any wait is worth it, and Moon Knight is, in a way, three very popular characters. At least, three that we know of.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.