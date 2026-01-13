Technically speaking, the epic Monsterverse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a prequel. Season 2 took place after the events of the 2014 Godzilla movie, and also included flashbacks to the 1950s, which placed it before the events of 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. If that seems like a lot of timelines and canon to keep track of, don’t worry. Because even with Season 2, Monarch is prepping for a subtle reboot. Worried about how Kong and Godzilla’s story dovetails with the rest of the movies? Don’t be, because here comes Titan X!

In a just-released trailer for Monarch Season 2, the series has teased something unexpected: Although Kong’s appearance at the very end of Season 1 was a big deal, Kong may not be the Titan everyone should be worried about. Instead, there’s a new massive monster in town: Titan X!

Monarch Season 2 Trailer Teases Titan X

The Season 2 trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters seems to bring us back to the world of 2017, which is where Season 1 ended. In that relative present, Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) is concerned about something that was unleashed from Axis Mundi — the timeless Hollow Earth realm, which Titans roam. We also see Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) in the present, along with her granddaughter Cate (Anna Sawai), seemingly working together at Monarch. (Keiko is still a young woman because of the effects of Axis Mundi, and thus, close to the same age as Cate.)

We also see some flashbacks to the younger Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell), which will likely take place during his missing years in the 1980s, and could tease his upcoming spinoff series.

But, the big development in this trailer is the fact that Cate, Lee, and everyone else were focused on a creature that is not Kong and not Godzilla, but instead, a sort of new sea monster called “Titan X.”

Bigger than a whale! Apple TV

We don’t see much of this monster in the trailer, other than the fact that it seems to have an eyeball with double-pupils, spikes, and, seemingly, a bunch of tentacles. The final shot of the new trailer shows Titan X in the ocean, swimming next to a whale, which appears tiny in comparison.

Obviously, this monster doesn’t exist in the more recent Monsterverse films like 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. So how it fits in with that future-tense canon is, for now, unclear. It’s also not clear how and why the humans working at Monarch unleashed this particular beast, or what its specific powers are, despite being really, really huge.

In any case, Monarch Season 2 is already delivering a twist even before it begins. We thought we knew which monsters to worry about this season, and with Titan X on the scene, we’re already wrong. Will the introduction of this new monster lead to a massive grudge match between it, Kong, Godzilla, and other faves? Only if we’re lucky.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 hits Apple TV on February 27.