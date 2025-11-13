The final episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters left plenty up in the air, but its biggest question involved Lee Shaw, the Army officer tangled in a two-front supernatural conspiracy. Monarch straddles two different timelines, with Wyatt Russell playing the character in the 1960s and his father, Kurt Russell, playing him in the present day. The Season 1 finale introduced plenty of wrinkles to his story, including time travel (which explains why present-day Lee appears to be much younger than he should be), but a major development at the end of the episode also seemed to close the door for the character.

Fortunately, Apple TV doesn’t plan to leave Monarch fans in suspense about Lee’s fate. Though Monarch Season 2 is still a ways off, a new teaser reveals that it’s set to premiere in February 2026 — and both Russells will be back to continue the story of Lee.

Apple TV also posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the new season on social media. In it, Kurt Russell reveals that he’s officially back as Lee, and he seems to be picking up right where his character left off. “You ain’t gettin’ rid of me that easy,” he joked, setting the stage for a dramatically different status quo.

The final episode of Monarch Season 1, “Beyond Logic,” ended with older Lee in a dangerous limbo. He and his crew get trapped in a parallel realm called Axis Mundi, and Lee sacrifices himself so his allies can escape. In his attempts to repair the mechanism that will send them back to Earth, Lee is sucked into the Hollow Earth, where monsters like Kong dwell. There’s no telling whether he’ll make it back to his own reality in Season 2, but the upcoming 10-episode season will have plenty of time to bridge the gaps between the series and the other films that make up the MonsterVerse.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premieres on February 27, 2026.