Just in time for Halloween, Netflix horror aficionado Mike Flanagan is back with another spooky series alongside co-creator Leah Fong. After leading The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Flanagan’s newest project is an adaptation of a 1994 YA novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, which follows a group of eight young hospice patients who meet at midnight every night to exchange scary stories.

As it turns out, the terminally ill teens residing at Brightcliffe Manor in this 10-episode series set in the ‘90s have the afterlife on their minds in more ways than one. Death is already seemingly knocking at their doors, but the posse of newfound friends come to find that there are sinister mysteries and shadows lurking in the corners of their hospice home that may play a role in their fate.

With supernatural occurrences and ghostly tales perfect for the month of October, here’s what you can expect from the horror mystery-thriller series that hopes to scare you to death.

When is The Midnight Club’s release date?

William Chris Sumpter as Spencer in The Midnight Club. Netflix

All 10 episodes of The Might Club air exclusively on Netflix starting October 7, 2022.

When is The Midnight Club’s release time?

Netflix releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

The members of the Midnight Club. Netflix

Who is in the cast for The Midnight Club?

The cast of kids in The Midnight Club features plenty of fresh newcomers, including Iman Benson leading the cast as Ilonka, Adia as Cheri, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Ruth Codd as Anya, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, and William Chris Sumpter as Spencer. And Heather Langenkamp, of Nightmare on Elm Street fame, stars as the director of the hospice center, Dr. Georgina Stanton.

What is the plot for The Midnight Club?

When incoming Stanford University student Ilonka is diagnosed with late-stage thyroid cancer, she is shipped off to the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor where she befriends a group of other near-terminally ill patients. There, she joins the others in the library each night to tell each other sinister stories, and the group makes a pact that the first of them to die will make contact with the others from beyond the grave to prove that there actually is an afterlife. Each episode showcases a different story, making it a sort of anthology hidden within a more typical horror series.

However, when one of the teens dies from illness soon after, strange things begin to occur, leaving the rest to figure out whether its their friend reaching out from the beyond or something more insidious at play on the property.

Is there an official trailer for The Midnight Club?

Yes, Netflix has released several teasers and trailers, with the full trailer arriving on September 20 and a final teaser on September 30, both showing a mix of classic teenage coming-of-age scenes that quickly veer into unsettling snippets of haunts and horrors.

Will there be a The Midnight Club Season 2?

While there is no official word on whether or not The Midnight Club will be renewed for another season, there is plenty of source material to grab from. Though it largely draws from and bears the name of one of author Christopher Pike’s books, the showrunners have said they took inspiration from many of Pike’s works, including Witch, Gimme a Kiss, Road to Nowhere, and The Wicked Heart, which definitely leaves room for more eerie tales to come given the show’s somewhat anthological format.