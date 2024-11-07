Mickey 17 is still a long way from lift-off.

Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi movie may be the most anticipated of 2025, but producers at Warner Bros. have been playing a frustrating game with its release date. Though originally slated to hit theaters in March 2024, Mickey 17 has been delayed twice over. WB initially pushed the film back to January 2025 — now, though, it’s slated to premiere on April 18, 2025.

According to Warner Bros., there’s a good reason for this new shift. The April 18 slot was previously occupied by Michael, Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic. The studio recently pushed the film into October for awards play, leaving Easter weekend wide open for another blockbuster to take its place. With Mickey 17 moving into that slot, another Warner project — the horror film Companion — will get an IMAX release in late January.

“When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mickey 17,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson revealed in a recent statement. “We’re thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX.”

Rest easy, Bong Hive: Mickey 17’s new release might just put the film in an even better positon. Warner Bros. Pictures

After a long of finagling, things are really looking up for Mickey 17. At first glance, it seemed like WB was attempting to bury the film in a less auspicious theatrical window. In truth, though, mid-April is a prime slot for such an off-beat blockbuster. With Michael out of the way, Mickey 17 won’t have to compete with any major tentpoles — save for, perhaps, The Accountant 2, which has officially wrapped filming and is set to hit theaters on April 25. It might even be eligible for a spring film festival premiere, likely at SXSW. In a way, this might be the best possible outcome for Mickey 17... as long as the Bong Hive can hold out for a few months longer.

Based on the novel Mickey7, by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Mickey (Robert Pattinson), an “expendable” pawn in a dangerous interstellar expedition. Each time Mickey dies, he undergoes “human printing” and is sent back into the field. Hijinks inevitably ensue when two versions of Mickey have to vie for their right to co-exist — and to exist in general. Mark Ruffalo, Toni Colette, Naomi Ackie, and Steven Yeun round out the cast, promising a zany new sci-fi romp.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on April 18, 2025.