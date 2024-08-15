The Accountant was a surprise hit in 2016, and even in the years after its release, as the film got a major boost by streaming on Netflix. It made the chances for a sequel all the more plausible, to the delight of its quietly passionate fanbase. It’s been nearly a decade since Ben Affleck’s title character — an autistic accountant who becomes a reluctant mercenary — captured hearts and imaginations alike. Given the actor’s resurgence in the intervening years, it makes total sense to see his adventures continue.

Director Gavin O’Connor teased a potential trilogy set in the Accountant universe, comparing the sequels to “Rain Man on steroids.” Aside from that colorful metaphor, though, The Accountant 2 hasn’t had much by way of updates since. Deadline shared an official release date for the project, set to debut through Amazon MGM Studios in April 2025. That has to mean that the film itself is nearly complete — and in a conversation with Inverse, one of its cast members confirms that it’ll be here sooner than later.

Cynthia Addai Robinson shares an update on The Accountant 2: “We had such a great time making the movie.” NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

Cynthia Addai-Robinson played Marybeth Medina, a Treasury agent hunting Affleck’s Christian Wolff, in The Accountant. After years of small-but-memorable parts in series like Arrow and Spartacus, the actress considers her turn in The Accountant to be one of her most memorable. “It was a really big deal for me,” she tells Inverse, “and one of those projects that I just had such a sense of pride to get to be part of.”

She’s also witnessed the film’s cult following emerge over the years. “I get stopped all the time,” Addai-Robinson adds with a laugh. “There’s a lot of love and goodwill for that movie, and it’s really a testament to Gavin O’Connor, our director, to Bill Dubuque, our writer, [and] to everybody who’s involved... a lot of those people are back for the sequel.”

Addai-Robinson currently has her hands full promoting The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (which Inverse spoke to her about in a full interview coming soon), but she’s looking forward to seeing fans’ reaction to The Accountant 2 as well. She confirms that filming has wrapped on the project, and teases a more involved role for Medina in the sequel.

By all accounts, The Accountant 2 will recapture the magic of its predecessor. Warner Bros. Pictures

“I'm just really excited because I know what we’ve made,” she continues. “We had such a great time making the movie... [Marybeth] has an amazing arc in this, and I finally got the chance to work with Ben [Affleck] and Jon [Bernthal].” The duo played estranged brothers in The Accountant, but there’s a sense that they’ll be teaming up after an impromptu reunion.

Medina was also positioned as Wolff’s contact within the U.S. Treasury, which means that the trio could be working together to uncover another criminal conspiracy. Either way, it’s hard not to get a little excited about another unorthodox adventure: The Accountant was a surprisingly solid thriller, buoyed by a game cast a competent, tense direction. If Addai-Robinson’s enthusiasm is any indication, we can expect more of the same from its sequel — and we won’t have to wait much longer to see Affleck in action again.

The Accountant premieres on April 25, 2025.