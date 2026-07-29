There’s nothing like a good heist movie. Maybe it’s a glitzy thriller like Ocean’s Eleven, or a comedy like Tower Heist, or even a gore-filled crossover like Army of Thieves. They’re always timeless, which explains why they can get so experimental — like that Netflix show that could be watched in any order — and so often remade and rebooted.

In the annals of heist movie history, there’s one title that comes up time and time again: The Thomas Crown Affair. The 1968 movie contained all the best parts of the heist genre — a doomed romance, a game of cat-and-mouse, and a super-smart anti-hero — and now we’re getting a new version directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan. Check out the trailer for the movie below:

Jordan plays Thomas Crown, the ultra-wealthy and mysterious mastermind behind a heist that leads him to be hunted by an insurance investigator. Their paths cross in more than one way as each tries to outsmart the other. In the 1968 original, these roles were played by Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. In the 1999 remake, the roles were filled by Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. In this version, Jordan is playing opposite Adria Arjona, who stepped into the role after Taylor Russell stepped away, citing creative differences.

There are actually three remakes of this movie. In 1987, Michelle Yeoh starred in the Hong Kong movie Easy Money, which gender-swapped Thomas Crown to a bored heiress who plans heists to pass the time.

This version of the story seems to be pretty faithful to the original, though the optics have definitely been updated for a 2027 movie. “I’ve been taking risks my entire life. But last night it was different,” Jordan’s Thomas Crown says during the trailer. “I felt alive. My heart was racing. Every step was part of a plan. Things slowed down. It was silent. And I was surprised… how easy it was. But I’m not finished yet.”

The original Thomas Crown Affair movie starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway in a twisting game of cat and mouse. United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Thomas Crown Affair remake is a product of Amazon MGM Studios, which has been slowly but surely mining all its IP for possible reboots. So far, we’ve seen new takes on Mr. and Mrs. Smith and A Simple Favor, and there’s still that new Robocop reboot to get excited about.

One of the most underrated parts of heist movies is watching skilled craftsmen execute a well-crafted plan flawlessly, and this teaser trailer may only be 90 seconds long, but there are plenty of shots of the heist sequences. This is a story that will never get old, only evolve, and now a new generation has a Thomas Crown to marvel at.

The Thomas Crown Affair premieres in theaters on March 5, 2027.