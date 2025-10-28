Could We Actually Get A Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Sequel?

Spider-Man is keeping awfully busy these days. Multiple live-action movie franchises led to a multiversal crossover adventure in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while in animation, the multiverse was already old hat thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which assembled all sorts of Spider-Man variants. Both universes have new movies in the pipeline, but a new update teases the revival of a third Spider-Man series — and arguably his most iconic actor.

In July 2025, a fan on X asked Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of The Batman: Part II, if he had a strong idea for a Spider-Man movie. “Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father,” Tomlin responded. “Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films.”

Writer Mattson Tomlin has an idea for a Spider-Man movie. Derek French/Shutterstock

Tobey Maguire was the first actor to play Spider-Man in a live-action film, and there’s still interest in following the latter-day adventures of his Peter Parker. The concept of Parker struggling with work-life balance isn’t new, as Peter Parker brought his daughter, May “Mayday” Parker, along for the ride in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Tomlin’s idea would just combine these live-action and animated elements.

It’s a fun idea, but Hollywood moves notoriously slowly, so there’s no telling if the project would ever get off the ground. But when a fan recently asked for an update, Tomlin had some encouraging words. “Slow and steady wins the race,” he wrote. “There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of... things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”

Don’t start planning to buy tickets just yet, but fans rarely hear about these projects until they’re greenlit or terminated outright. If they know about Tomlin’s idea, they could at least drum up some demand. That “no” could come at any time, but for now, at least some fans are hoping to hear a “yes.”