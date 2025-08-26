Any anthology series is a risk. Because the story keeps changing, some instalments are going to be more popular than others. This proved especially true for HBO crime series True Detective, as the folk-horror tone and all-time performances from Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey made Season 1 by far the most acclaimed. Every season that followed was forced to stand against it in comparison, and they were mostly found wanting.

Now, however, a new series is looking to revive Season 1’s magic... but with a twist that could take everything in a new direction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is developing a new series from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. That’s already a surprise, as he hasn’t served as a showrunner since 2019, when he left True Detective after Season 3. But an even bigger surprise is the star attached: Matthew McConaughey, who played Rustin “Rust” Cohle in True Detective Season 1.

McConaughey’s Rust Cole provided the dark heart of True Detective Season 1. HBO

There aren’t many details yet, but it’s rumored that McConaughey and co-star Paul Walter Hauser will be playing brothers. It sounds like it could be a companion piece to True Detective Season 1, except the series will be co-produced by Skydance Sports, which suggests it will have an athletic bent. Still, in terms of quality, there’s no reason it can’t recapture the magic of Pizzolatto’s last show.

This isn’t the first time a reunion between Pizzolatto and McConaughey has been announced. Back in 2021, the two were set to collaborate on FX series Redeemer, but that didn’t move forward. Then, in June, Deadline reported the two would reunite in a feature film from Skydance, adapting the classic detective character Mike Hammer. Now the two have returned their sights to television, and while a hypothetical sports drama about brothers might not be what fans were expecting, it can be good to shake things up. Otherwise, you get stuck going in a circle.

True Detective streams on HBO Max.