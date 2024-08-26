The MCU Is Finally About to Solve the Most Neglected Avengers Mystery

Certain places are a crucial part of MCU history. The Void, where Loki and Deadpool encountered members of the multiverse, Wakanda, where T’Challa and his people have flourished for centuries, and Asgard, Thor’s doomed home planet, are all memorable for their fantastical, larger-than-life environments. But the first Avengers mission brought the action to a memorable but very real location: New York City.

Years ago, we learned the team’s NYC base was on the market, and there have been no updates since about who was planning to take over. Now, however, a sneak peek accidentally posted by Marvel may reveal who’s in charge.

Avengers Tower was Tony Stark’s footprint in the MCU until Spider-Man: Homecoming. Marvel Studios

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Happy Hogan tells Peter Parker that Tony Stark sold Avengers Tower, the headquarters of the Avengers since they confronted Loki back in 2012. While we briefly saw it undergoing renovations in Spider-Man: Far From Home, we never learned who the new owners were or what they had planned for the space.

Earlier this month, the official Marvel Twitter account posted a video celebrating the 85th anniversary of Marvel with clips from past and future MCU movies. But Marvel’s 85th anniversary isn’t until August 31, meaning the video was posted prematurely. It was quickly deleted, but not before eagle-eyed fans managed to study clips from the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts.

We see the team of anti-heroes in an elevator, echoing the classic elevator scenes in Marvel movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Spider-Man: No Way Home. We also see them in a large, open penthouse space, which fans have argued is Avengers Tower. Notably, the buildings outside the window align with previous views we’ve seen from the tower.

The quickly-deleted look at Thunderbolts in Marvel’s 85th-anniversary video. Marvel Studios

Could Contessa Valentina have purchased the building to help her run her version of the Avengers? Is she working in cahoots with another wealthy Marvel Villain like Kingpin? We learned in Echo that he’s campaigning for mayor, so owning the most iconic building in the fictional MCU skyline would certainly be a feather in his cap.

Hopefully, Thunderbolts will finally answer the mystery of who owns Avengers Tower now, whether it’s a familiar face or just some enterprising property development firm. It’s been so long that we’ve seen an alternate version of the Tower bought and destroyed before getting an update on the real deal.

Thunderbolts hits theaters on April 30, 2025.