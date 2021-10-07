Mandalorian Season 3 set leak reveals a Rebels fan favorite

The Mandalorian is finally living up to its name.

Season 1 focused on Din Djarin, a lone wanderer and bounty hunter, with only sparse appearances by other Mandalorians. But Season 2 delivered familiar faces: Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, reprising her role from The Clone Wars, and WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Vanardo) as Koska Reeves.

With The Mandalorian Season 3 now filming, is there a chance we’ll see yet another fan favorite? A new set leak suggests we may get another cameo — this time from Rebels.

Fenn Rau in Rebels with Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren. Lucasfilm

Kevin McKidd was recently spotted on the set of The Mandalorian, suggesting that Mandalorian Protector Fenn Rau (whom McKidd previously voiced) could be headed to the Disney+ series.

This unconfirmed scoop, courtesy of YouTube channel Star Wars Meg, suggests that the Rebels fan-favorite actor could reprise his role for The Mandalorian, as Sackhoff did when moving from voice-acting on The Clone Wars to co-starring in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Rebels cameos have long been speculated as part of The Mandalorian’s future, with many believing Ezra Bridger or Sabine Wren will make an appearance — especially as Ahsoka Tano was last seen looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Could Fenn Rau be the first of many Rebels appearances in The Mandalorian?

Given The Mandalorian’s notoriously secret filming procedure, fake leaks happen all the time. Last year, a rumor suggested Jamie Lee Curtis would appear in Season 2, and that turned out to be wildly inaccurate.

But in the event there’s a kernel of truth here, what could Fenn Rau bring to The Mandalorian? His inclusion would answer the biggest question from Season 2: what happened to Mandalore? It’s clear the planet’s not in good shape, given how Migs Mayfeld referred to it in Season 2. Could Fenn Rau, once a Mandalorian Protector, reveal the true fate of the planet?

Could Fenn Rau follow in Bo-Katan’s footsteps? Lucasfilm

Regardless of whether Fenn Rau’s inclusion means more Rebels cameos or more detail on Mandalore, it definitely would signal that Sackhoff reprising her role isn’t just a fluke — and that any voice actor could reprise their role in live-action. Might Sam Witwer appear as Darth Maul? Maybe even Tim Curry could cameo as Palpatine himself.

Since The Mandalorian Season 3 probably won’t premiere until 2023, there’s plenty of time for this rumor to be debunked or confirmed.