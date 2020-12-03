Mandalorian Season 2 theory: Ahsoka teased an even bigger Baby Yoda twist

Baby Yoda is a creature of many names. "The Child," "Kid," "The Asset," they all mean the same thing. But in Chapter 13, "The Jedi," his true name was revealed — Grogu. Along with the name, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano revealed he was trained by many masters at the Jedi Temple in Coruscant. However, what if the real "Child" isn't Grogu? This theory will change how you look at Mando and Baby Yoda forever.

Redditor wisintel suggests Grogu is actually a fully trained Jedi hiding his true powers. According to the theory, when Ahsoka and Grogu communicated telepathically, he asked her if she would train Mando. So when Ahsoka seems to be testing Grogu's powers, she's actually testing Mando's connection to him.

When Ahsoka says "I cannot train him," she may not have been talking to Mando at all. Grogu senses some sort of Force-sensitivity in his guardian, but can't train him himself because of his nonexistent vocabulary. However, Ahsoka sees both the strong connection Din has to Baby Yoda as well as the anger constantly boiling underneath the surface with his own internal struggles and deems him unfit for training. When Ahsoka refers to "The Child," she's referring to Mando. After all, Grogu is 50, older than both Mando and Ahsoka.

Ahsoka communicating with Grogu. Lucasfilm

The biggest argument against this theory is Ahsoka's advice to Mando later in the episode. She tells him that Grogu may "choose his path" and reach out to other Force users on the planet Tython. Why would she tell Mando this if he's actually the one who needs training, not Grogu? Perhaps while Grogu may not be able to speak, his ability to telepathically signal the Jedi is stronger than Mando's. His call on Tython may actually be on Mando's behalf.

Revealing that Mando is Force-sensitive would change the world of The Mandalorian as we know it. It's nice having a Star Wars property that isn't focused on a Force user, but Mando could be destined for bigger things. After 2 seasons of being a mere Mandalorian, adding some Force abilities could be a good way to refresh the show and move it into a new era.

Ahsoka sees the connection Baby Yoda has with Mando. Lucasfilm

If Grogu manages to find someone to train Din Djarin, it could solve another huge issue in the show — the Darksaber. Historically, the Darksaber was created by a Mandalorian Jedi, and if Mando trains, he could become the perfect person to wield it. That is, if he can get it back from Moff Gideon.

The Inverse Analysis — This theory reaches new levels of "would change everything." Din Djarin's identity as a Mandalorian is the core of the series. It's the title, after all. Making him a Jedi as well could ruin what makes The Mandalorian so great — or it could keep it from getting stale. We'll have to see who the Force truly is with.