Mandalorian Season 2 could explain Rise of Skywalker's strangest villain

The Mandalorian loves giving minor Star Wars characters a second chance. The Season 2 premiere shed light on Cobb Vanth (the mining town marshal from the canonical Aftermath novels) and gave us a glimpse at a post-Sarlacc Boba Fett. It also answered one of the oldest questions in Star Wars canon: whatever happened to that R5 unit Uncle Owen and Luke were going to buy from the Jawas? There's no telling who the series will flesh out next, but one character from The Rise of Skywalker may be the perfect candidate.

Much of the speculation around both The Mandalorian and Rise of Skywalker has centered around the Sith Cultists who worship Palpatine and seek to restore the Empire. While these cultists actually made an appearance in Rise of Skywalker, Sasha Banks's cameo in the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer has fueled speculation that she may be tangentially related to the cultists herself.

But the most notable of these cultists is Ochi, sometimes known as Ochi of Bestoon, the assassin sent to find Palpatine's blood relative, Rey. His mission was unsuccessful, though he still managed to find and kill her parents. This caught the attention of Luke Skywalker, who tracked Ochi down to Pasaana, but he disappeared and died in the Shifting Mires. Years later, Rey would follow Ochi's path, discovering his remains and, crucially, his Sith dagger.

Ochi as he appeared in 'Rise of Skywalker.' Lucasfilm

It's notable that not only is Ochi of Bestoon a major part of the sequel trilogy plot, but his weapon is too. The Mandalorian already has one mysterious weapon in the mix (the infamous darksaber) but a second one with just as much history behind it would be a welcome change addition in Season 2. Granted, the "history" behind it hasn't happened yet, but such is the magic of Star Wars.

Ochi plays a huge role for a character who is barely seen. Luckily, the latest issue of the Darth Vader comics ends with Palpatine sending Ochi after Darth Vader as a test to bring him back to the Dark side. If Ochi is getting a second life in the Star Wars comics right now, it would be a perfect time to simultaneously establish his presence in The Mandalorian as well.

Ochi of Bestoon in 'Darth Vader #6' Marvel Comics

The timeline does work out. Rey's separation from her parents happens after the events of The Mandalorian, meaning Ochi would still be around and probably working for Palpatine in secret. While a Palpatine cameo in The Mandalorian is probably still a long shot, a cameo by one of his most vicious cronies would go a long way.

Will we see Ochi in The Mandalorian? Honestly, it depends on the plot of the Darth Vader comic. If Ochi proves to be a big deal to the Sith as a whole in it, we may see a live-action appearance. If he's only there to provide little more than flavor for Darth Vader's emotional journey, that may be the end of the line. Either way, it's good to know this wrinkled assassin is at least getting more attention than a brief flashback in Rise of Skywalker.