There are no lightsabers in The Mandalorian and Grogu — and that means no appearances from the few Jedi who are still kicking around the galaxy after the fall of the Empire. Director Jon Favreau wasn’t fibbing when he called the film a “a ground-level experience of what’s going on” in the wider Star Wars world: The Mandalorian and Grogu is about the little guys and the smaller-scale conflicts they face. But that doesn’t mean Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his little green son don’t get assists where needed. Their big-screen adventure is chock full of appearances from characters the average fan might sorta remember; its explosive climax gets particularly crowded with supporting players.

But you don’t really miss the likes of Luke Skywalker or Ahsoka Tano when The Mandalorian and Grogu heralds the return of the Adelphi Rangers. This band of X-Wing pilots was first introduced in the first season of The Mandalorian, and they’ve been popping up here and there to offer air support ever since. In Mando/Grogu, they fly under a new leader, Sigourney Weaver’s Colonel Ward, but their appearance feels like a substantial nod to the show that paved the way for the film.

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Adelphi Rangers, explained

Dave Filoni’s Trapper Wolf makes his big-screen debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Lucasfilm

Give or take a few miscellaneous alien pilots, the Adelphi Rangers also inducted a handful of Mandalorian directors into their ranks. Dave Filoni (seen above as Trapper Wolf), Deborah Chow (who plays Sash Ketter), and Rick Famuyiwa (aka Jib Dodger) first appeared as X-Wing pilots in “The Prisoner,” an already cameo-heavy episode from The Mandalorian’s first season. Then came Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) in Season 2, and another yet-unnamed pilot played by director Lee Isaac Chung in Season 3. This squad popped up a few times in different configurations thereafter, but The Mandalorian and Grogu brings them back for some real action.

When Din Djarin gets trapped behind enemy lines on Nal Hutta, Colonel Ward rounds up the Adelphi Rangers for an impromptu rescue mission. The X-Wing squadron makes quick work of the Hutt Syndicate’s forces, blasting their palace to smithereens in a tremendous show of force. They deal out the destruction relatively casually, proving that the New Republic is not to be trifled with. It makes the fact that this started more as a running gag between Filoni and Favreau all the funnier: no one could have anticipated that Trapper Wolf, of all characters, would play such a major role in a Star Wars film. The Adelphi Rangers are shaping up to be instrumental to the New Republic as it strives to rebuild.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters.