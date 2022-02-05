Where is Luke's Jedi Academy? Boba Fett Easter egg reveals the iconic location

Luke Skywalker’s story is now about filling in the blanks. We’ve seen him born, we’ve seen him pass on, and now we need to see the gaps in his resume. One of the most mysterious absences is the period directly after Return of the Jedi, when Luke disappears from the movie continuity until The Last Jedi. However, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are changing this with their Luke cameos.

While we’re seeing more of who this version of Luke is, one thing remains a mystery: Where is he? Thankfully, Star Wars Legends may provide an answer.

In Star Wars canon, the location of Luke’s initial hideout before he exiled himself to Ahch-To (perhaps better known as porg planet) is a closely held secret. His role in The Book of Boba Fett provides our first clues as to where it could possibly be and what that means for his future.

First, it’s clear wherever Luke is teaching Grogu will eventually be the location we see in the flashbacks of Kylo Ren’s rebellion. The building the ant droids are making looks familiar, and the bamboo seen when Luke takes Grogu out exploring looks similar to the fauna in the Last Jedi flashback.

Luke’s Temple appeared in a flashback in The Last Jedi, revealing it’s on a grassy, mountainous planet. Lucasfilm

So where could this planet be? Well, it may not be a planet at all. In the non-canon Legends stories, Luke’s Jedi Academy was actually located on Yavin 4, a moon orbiting the planet where the climatic trench run in A New Hope took place.

Yavin 4 is described as having a rainforest and jungle environment, meaning bamboo, frogs, and lush trees wouldn’t be out of place. What’s more, the planet has a long history with the Force, going back millennia to the reign of Sith Lord Naga Sadow, who was worshipped like a god by Yavin 4’s native people.

Could Grogu be the first student at the Yavin 4 Jedi Academy? Lucasfilm

This history is important when you draw the parallel between Luke’s training and Grogu’s. Luke was trained on Dagobah, a planet with a great source of Living Force, as evidenced by Luke’s Force-induced vision. If Luke is indeed on Yavin 4, then its long history of Force involvement means it’s probably just as rich with Living Force, and Luke and Grogu can stretch their powers to the limit.

Even if Grogu doesn’t choose to stay with Luke for training, this may not be the last we see of Yavin 4 (or wherever it is). With Luke’s Jedi Academy only in its infancy, we may see him rise as a major teacher of padawans, knowing his downfall will come with Ben Solo’s sudden heel turn.