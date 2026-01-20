The question of whether Netflix’s Marvel shows are canon to Marvel’s cinematic universe remains blurry, but if Daredevil: Born Again proved anything, it’s that fans don’t really care. That Charlie Cox was able to return as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen at all is a feat that most assumed would never happen, and Born Again redefined the possibilities for Daredevil and his fellow Defenders. Krysten Ritter is now set to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Born Again Season 2, and Marvel Television is reportedly “exploring” the possibilities of a true Defenders reunion.

With Born Again already reuniting half of the street-level super-team, does that mean Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist are waiting in the wings? Jones has expressed plenty of interest in returning, but Colter has been coy. “I was giving no one hope before,” he said during a recent appearance on Shawn Stockman’s On That Note podcast. After a promising development, however, we may be closer to seeing him step back into the MCU.

After nearly a decade away, will Luke Cage have picked up some new hoodies? Netflix

“I’ve had conversations, and I’ll leave it at that,” Colter said. He didn’t reveal much about the nature of those conversations, but the actor does seem excited about potentially returning to the role after nearly 10 years.

Colter told Stockman that, when Luke Cage was canceled eight years ago, he felt content walking away from the show. “When it wrapped… I love playing Luke Cage, [but] I love doing other things,” he revealed. He’s certainly been busy since, headlining shows like Evil and films like Plane. After that time away, however, Colter finally seems ready to circle back to the character.

“Now I think I’ve reached the point where I’m like, ‘There’s some unfinished business,’” Colter said. “And, y’know, Daredevil’s back. Jessica’s back. So I would say we’re in a better position to see this coming to fruition faster than we think. We’ll see.”

Will Luke Cage pop up in Born Again Season 2? Maybe not. But with rumors of a Jessica Jones revival swirling, we could soon get the same for Colter’s bulletproof hero.