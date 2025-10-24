The Marvel Universe hasn’t been the same without its Defenders. Even when their status in Marvel canon was contested, the fearless foursome — comprised of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — was the grounding force for Marvel’s big-screen, high-concept exploits. While the Avengers labored to save the universe, the Defenders were worried about their own corner of New York City. They also had their own unique internal issues, which their respective Netflix shows dug into dutifully. When the streamer canceled all four shows, likely to avoid a clash with Disney+, it felt like a major loss.

Even in the 2010s, the Defenders universe harkened back to a kind of lower-stakes TV that was slowly going extinct. Now, it’s impossible not to feel nostalgic for those shows, especially with Marvel’s comparatively less-compelling TV universe struggling to establish a new status quo. One of the studio’s smartest decisions was bringing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back into the fold, complete with an MCU-canon revival series. One successful season of Daredevil: Born Again is already in the bag, and the second is poised to bring another beloved Defender, Ritter’s Jessica Jones, into the MCU as well. But Marvel may not stop there. A new rumor might reveal the studio’s plans to rebuild the Defenders universe on Disney+, with a potential revival of Jessica Jones next on the to-do list.

Now that Daredevil’s been born again, Jessica Jones might be next. Netflix

Marvel’s head of TV, Brad Winderbaum, recently teased that a new Jessica Jones show could be coming “sooner than you think.” Though he didn’t get into specific plans for the character beyond her upcoming role in Daredevil: Born Again, industry scooper MyTimeToShineHello may have an update on the upcoming spinoff. Marvel is reportedly looking for writers to develop a new show focused on Ritter’s deadpan vigilante. If there’s any truth to the rumor, then Marvel could be making a concerted effort to revive the entire team, reviving the Defenders saga in the MCU.

It makes a lot of sense to bring the Defenders back into canon, and Marvel is well on its way to doing so. After Daredevil, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will get his own spotlight with a special on Disney+. If Jessica Jones follows in their footsteps, then we could also eventually see Luke Cage and Iron Fist (a controversial character as he is) step into the MCU as well. The Defenders could be the key to unifying this scattershot corner of the franchise. There’s unfinished business for each of these characters, and each deserves the chance to continue their stories.