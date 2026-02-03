Anya Taylor-Joy has impeccable taste. The actress rarely puts a foot wrong when choosing her next move, and the past few years have been a testament to her savvy. From her big break in Queen’s Gambit to the darkly comedic The Menu and the explosive Furiosa, she’s always got something up her sleeve.

2026 will be a big year for Taylor-Joy. Not only will she appear in Dune: Part Three, making good on her cameo as Alia Atreides in Part Two, but she’s also making a return to the small screen. Six years after Queen’s Gambit, Taylor-Joy will star in a new series for Apple TV, and like her career-making Netflix show, it’s also based on an acclaimed book.

Lucky will adapt the best-selling novel by Marissa Stapley, pairing Taylor-Joy with two major Apple producers, Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Surface) and Jonathan Tropper (Your Friends and Neighbors). The thriller follows Lucky (Taylor-Joy), a talented con artist raised in a life of crime. When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, she finds herself a target of both the FBI and a dangerous mob boss, forcing Lucky to embrace her dark side to find a way out and escape her past for good.

Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, and Drew Starkey co-star in Lucky, making the show appropriately star-studded. Though the teaser doesn’t reveal much, it still packs a big punch, which is enough to get us excited for the series’ debut this summer.

Lucky premieres July 15 on Apple TV.