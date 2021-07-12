You probably missed the most important Easter Egg in Loki Episode 5

In an episode packed full of Easter eggs, you were bound to miss something. Sure, you spotted Throg in Loki Episode 5. Maybe you even noticed the mysterious new name written on a crumbling version of the Avengers Tower.

But the most important Loki Episode 5 Easter egg isn’t getting nearly enough attention. Here’s why.

Loki and the Yellow Jacket

Early in Loki Episode 5, we’re treated to a sweeping view of the Void (an apocalypse at the end of time where the Time Variance Authority sends its pruned variants). This includes some pretty remarkable details, including the first-ever appearance Marvel Cinematic Universe of the notorious Thanos Copter. But what you might have missed was a particularly important helmet from MCU history.

Did you spot this one? Marvel

We’re talking, of course, about the Yellow Jacket helmet, which appears in Loki Episode 5. For one thing, Darren Cross’ helmet from 2015’s Ant-Man looks huge, which makes sense given its capabilities. However, this Easter egg becomes even more important when you factor in one new piece of information.

Yellow Jacket (played by Corey Stoll) is reportedly returning to the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, despite seemingly dying at the end of Ant-Man

Ant-Man 3 and Loki

Yellow Jacket in Ant-Man. Marvel

Yellow Jacket dies at the end of Ant-Man. At least, he seems to die as his malfunctioning suit shrinks around him, seemingly crushing him in the process. However, according to Vanity Fair senior writer Joanna Robinson, he’s not as dead as we thought.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Still Watching (via Reddit), Robinson confirms that Stoll will return to the villainous role in Ant-Man 3. (This also isn’t the first time we’ve heard these rumors.) How exactly his character can be alive is unclear, but Loki has already set up several possibilities.

One option is obvious: the multiverse. Loki is all about the existence of multiple timelines and variants of every character. If there can be multiple Lokis, why not multiple Yellow Jackets? And assuming Loki ends by blowing the multiverse wide open, we wouldn’t be surprised if some version of Darren Cross shows up in the next Ant-Man movie.

Corey Stoll in Ant-Man. Marvel

But there’s a weirder (and more interesting) explanation, and it has everything to do with the Ant-Man franchise’s favorite concept. We’ve theorized before that the TVA could exist inside the Quantum Realm (there’s actually a lot of evidence to back this up). So maybe Darren Cross didn’t die at the end of Ant-Man. Maybe he just got stuck in the Quantum Realm.

It would make sense that he’d wind up in the Void, which seems to be an extension of the TVA. We might even see Yellow Jacket in Loki Episode 6. Maybe he’s working for Kang?

The possibilities are literally endless. But, at the very least, this Easter egg confirms that Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are deeply connected. Unfortunately, we may have to wait a couple more years to find out exactly what those connections may be.