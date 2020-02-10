Netflix just dropped the 10-episode first season of Locke & Key, the adaptation of the cult-fave comic series that blends the fantasy elements of Harry Potter with a dollop of Stranger Things and a sprinkling of body horror. The stunning twist in the closing moments of the final episode left the door wide open for a second season.

So is Netflix going to make Locke & Key Season 2? Here's what we know about the streaming giant's plans for the future of the series, where we left off at the end of Season 1, and everything we know about what's ahead for the inhabitants of Matheson. Spoilers ahead for Locke & Key Season 1.

Will there be a Locke & Key Season 2?

Netflix hasn't officially greenlit another batch of episodes of Locke & Key just yet. However, there's good reason for fans to be optimistic about the show's future. The show's executive producer, Carlton Cuse, recently told Gamespot and IGN that the creative team has already started writing scripts for Season 2.

"I think it's kind of TBD," Cuse told IGN. "There's a lot of story. Season 2 is going to be great and we hope that Netflix will officially order the production of Season 2 and not just the [writers'] room. And I think by the end of Season 2 we'll have a better idea of how much story we have left and how much we want to do. There's a lot of story left."

This approach to renewals isn't unprecedented for Netflix. The streaming giant renewed You for its third season after assembling a writers' room. It's likely a way for execs to get a better sense of the quality of content to come before plonking down cash in advance.

Bode enjoys his new discovery as his incredulous siblings look on. Netflix

What's the release date for Locke & Key Season 2?

Since a second season of the show hasn't been greenlit by Netflix yet, there's no firm release date. We probably won't know much more until Netflix has enough data to assess whether Locke & Key has been a success, or when more progress has been made on the Season 2 scripts.

Netflix first announced plans for Locke & Key Season 1 in May 2018, and the show entered the early stages of production in February 2019. Season 1 debuted almost exactly a year later, in February 2020.

While it's likely Netflix will hold to its established pattern and release Season 2 in February 2021, there's also less legwork to be done the second time around in terms of casting, set design, and overall production logistics. Since writing has already begun, it's possible we could see new episodes in the final few months of 2020. (Halloween would be a great time to go back to Matheson, right?)

Is there a trailer for Locke & Key Season 2?

Nope, we'll have to wait for Netflix to greenlight the show before getting a look at what's next in the story of the Locke siblings. Once Season 2 is officially confirmed, which seems pretty likely, expect a brief teaser and a longer, more detailed trailer about a month ahead of release, as was the case with Season 1.

Kinsey and Scot revisit one of her childhood memories, thanks to the Mind Key. Netflix

How closely will Locke & Key Season 2 follow the comics?

The first season already departed pretty significantly from the comics, introducing entirely new characters like Eden, Gabe, and a couple members of the Savini group. Many of the supporting characters in Season 1, like Scot Kavanaugh and Jackie Veda, are substantially different from their comic namesakes.

It's fair to say those alterations of the source material will continue in any future episodes. Cuse reiterated to Gamespot that the Netflix show isn't married to following the comics beat by beat. He's not even sure the show will end the same way.

"I mean, it is a cool ending, but again, the show's diverging from the comics and it becomes something [else]," Cuse explained. "We want to be sure that the ending works for the TV series and we're not just forcing ourselves into an ending for endings' sake. We want the ending to be something that really feels like it's the right conclusion for our story."

Oh hey, one of us is evil now. Netflix

What can we expect from the plot of Locke & Key Season 2?

Season 1 concluded with the shocking revelation that Dodge is still on the loose, and it was actually poor Ellie (Rufus' mom and Rendell Locke's childhood pal) that Tyler chucked through the Black Door. In other terrible, horrible news for the Locke siblings, Kinsey's paramour Gabe is also secretly possessed by Dodge. The closing moments of the finale also revealed that Eden, the smug prima-donna who made out with Tyler moments after he arrived in town, was also taken over by a demon.

In the final moment, Gabe and Eden catch up in a diner, and it's pretty clear they'll be in cahoots against the Locke family in any future episodes. Kinsey has all the keys safely in her possession for now, but that's not likely to last long if she keeps inviting Gabe up to her bedroom for study breaks.