36 Years Later, A Seminal Batman Story Is Finally Getting A Hardcore Adaptation

Just by nature of his sheer longevity on the page, you’d be hard-pressed to find a character in comics with a library as vast and consistently qualitative as Batman. Part of what has granted him so many treasured stories is his malleability as an archetype, capable of being a swashbuckling sci-fi adventurer, a noir-tinged pulp detective, and a brutal crusader of vengeance across almost 90 years. From the Golden Age (Batman’s first adventure in The Case of the Criminal Syndicate and the debut of Robin in Detective Comics #38) to the Bronze Age (the introduction of Ra’s al Ghul and one of the definitive Joker stories in The Laughing Fish) to the Modern Age (stretching as far as The Dark Knight Returns to Absolute Batman), the Dark Knight’s storylines have captured audiences and had a profound impact on comics as a medium.

Over 8 decades, many of those storylines have been used as the basis for the character’s cinematic outings. Adam West’s Batman was an obvious love letter to the kitschy, kid-friendly zaniness of the Silver Age, Tim Burton’s Batman was heavily influenced by the shift in the character caused by The Killing Joke and The Dark Knight Returns, and Nolan’s depiction borrowed heavily from Batman: Year One, The Long Halloween, and in the finale of the trilogy, Knightfall. Although it was a strong narrative basis for Christopher Nolan’s conclusion, the real meat-and-potatoes of Knightfall and Bane as a villain have never been given a proper adaptation…until now.

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Entertainment and DC Comics released the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall, a three-part R-rated animated adaptation of the seminal 1993 comic book storyline. Since 2007, DC Comics has been releasing straight-to-DVD-and-video animated movies that initially started out as direct adaptations of classic comic book storylines; with the release of 2013’s Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, these movies became part of a shared cinematic universe referred to as the DC Animated Movie Universe, which underwent a reboot leading to a second phase of interconnected stories known as the “Tomorrowverse.” That ended with a three-part adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths back in 2024, which makes Knightfall only the third animated movie released since then (after a two-part Watchmen adaptation later that year).

Knightfall is undoubtedly one of the best Batman stories ever told, and for good reason: everyone knows it as the introduction of the villain Bane (a ruthless international criminal with an addiction to the super-steroid Venom and an unshakeable drive to conquer Batman and Gotham City), as well as the story that breaks Batman’s back in one of the most shocking moments in comics. Despite its presence in pop culture, though, there’s still a lot that gets lost in translation. Pretty much every depiction of Bane in supplemental material has presented him as a mindless brute, eschewing the cunning intellect and unparalleled strategism that made him such an immediately feared antagonist in the original storyline; there’s also the fact that very few Batman adaptations feature Jean-Paul Valley, a vigilante-assassin working for the shadowy Order of St. Dumas who takes over for Batman and enacts his own wayward and brutal idea of justice after Bruce is temporarily taken out of commission.

Bane’s initial defeat of Batman is up there with Gwen Stacy’s death and the death of Superman as one of the most iconic moments in all of comics. DC Comics

Just from the trailer alone, it’s clear that Batman: Knightfall will be the first genuine adaptation of the storyline, already including Bane’s destruction of Arkham Asylum (a ploy to slowly erode Batman’s resolve before moving in for the final strike) as well as Jean-Paul Valley’s ascension to the Batman mantle (and his extremely 90s Batsuit). Considering the upcoming film is only part one of a planned trilogy, there’s even a chance that the film could adapt the crucial (but not directly connected) 1991 storyline Batman: Venom, which sees the Dark Knight himself briefly addicted to the substance before Bane ever smashed his way onto the page. For 36 years now, Knightfall has been one of the most important events to happen in Batman canon – now hopefully newcomers will get to experience it in all its crushing glory, and finally understand exactly why Bane is always treated as a premier member of Batman’s extensive rogues gallery.

Batman: Knightfall: Part 1 is expected later in 2026.