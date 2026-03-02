Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Is About To Get A Huge Upgrade

The latest Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, zooms way in on a freelance knight who takes in a bald squire and a single tourney that changes Westeros forever. We come to care about these characters over the course of just six episodes, and luckily, by the end, we knew that Season 2 was already on the way.

But what do you do in the meantime? If you’re hankering for more Dunk and Egg, and you’ve already read the George R.R. Martin novellas the show is based on, there will soon be a way you can own the series — plus some new extras — forever. Or at least as long as you have a TV and a Blu-ray player.

On June 16, 2026, fans can purchase A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD. These discs will contain the entirety of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, as well as a host of bonus features, including two that are exclusive to the physical releases: “Welcome to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (Extended)” and “Building A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Other features, like the blooper reel and behind-the-scenes featurettes, are already available online, but if you’re not a physical media devotee, this may be the perfect time to start your collection.

After all, while it may seem like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a pillar of HBO Max, big-name shows like Westworld have been pulled from the platform in the past, so a physical copy is the only way to guarantee continued access. The Thronesverse continues to be a popular franchise, but with HBO getting swept up in Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros., anything is possible.

Relive the highs and lows of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1. HBO

Either way, hardcore fans will want the ability to watch the franchise’s smallest story in the highest resolution possible, and without having to worry about the wi-fi. And if you do pick this one up, make sure to leave a spot for more on your shelf: Season 2 is on the way, and if showrunner Ira Parker is to be believed, there could be many more in the future. If you want a complete collection, you might as well start here.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD on June 16, 2026.