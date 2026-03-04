Who Are The New Characters In Knight Of Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is trying to pick up the pace and bring down the scale of Game of Thrones. Season 1 of the series was entirely focused on one tournament, but nevertheless changed the course of Westeros forever. Now, production for Season 2 is already underway, and we already know quite a bit about it thanks to its source material, The Sworn Sword.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have cast three new actors to joing Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Aegon “Egg” Targaryen. Lucy Boynton will play Lady Rohanne of Coldmoat, aka the Red Widow; Babou Ceesay will play Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield; and Peter Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast in the Reach. But just who are these characters? Here’s everything you need to know.

Lady Rohanne

Lucy Boynton will play Tywin Lannister’s grandmother, Lady Rohanne Webber, who gains the moniker The Red Widow. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton is probably the highest-profile actor in this announcement, and she’s got a role to match. Lady Rohanne is the intimidating Lady of Coldmoat who gets into a dispute over water rights between her and her neighbor. She has a reputation for all of her (many) husbands passing away under suspicious circumstances, and she finds some chemistry with Dunk himself.

After the events of The Sworn Sword, Lady Rohanne goes on to be the mother of Tytos Lannister, the grandmother of Tywin Lannister, and therefore the great-grandmother of Jaime, Cersei, and Tyrion Lannister.

Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield

Ser Bennis is an old friend of Dunk’s old boss Ser Arlan Pennytree. HBO

Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield is a fellow hedge knight who goes way back with Dunk: he knew him back when he was the squire of Ser Arlan of Pennytree when the two knights were hired for the same job. Unlike Dunk, Ser Bennis isn’t super concerned with honor. In fact, it’s his harming of one of Lady Rohanne’s workers that brings this neighborly dispute above the boiling point.

Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast

The Blackfyre Rebellions. José Daniel Cabrera Peña from The World of Ice & Fire/Bantam

Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast is one of the sadder knights in Westeros. He supported Daemon Blackfyre during the first Blackfyre Rebellion, and lost all three of his sons during the Battle of Redgrass Field. His daughter, Allysane, was taken to King’s Landing as a hostage after the rebellion failed, and took up vows to become a silent sister, not even speaking when her father visited her. After losing all of her children, Ser Eustace’s wife committed suicide, and while he was pardoned by King Daeron the Good, Ser Eustace’s reputation never recovered, earning him the nickname “Ser Useless” from Bennis. Regardless, Dunk and Bennis are his sworn swords and work for his household.

If this season is as faithful of an adaptation as Season 1, then these should be our main players for the plot — unfortunately, that means no more evil Targaryens scheming blondly throughout. But now that we love Dunk and Egg, even the smallest disputes will still be exciting.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is now streaming on HBO Max.