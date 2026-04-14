Although so much science fiction indulges a cozy sense of wonder and exploration, there’s also a dedicated niche for visions of our future that are decidedly less rose-tinted. From the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft to the nihilistic existentialism of the Alien universe and the grimdark brutality of Warhammer 40K, there’s plenty of room for the genre to be a nightmarish (and satirical) abstraction of our anxieties and our current failings. Video games in particular have given us countless examples of dark sci-fi, including 2015’s Helldivers and its incredibly popular 2024 sequel, Helldivers 2.

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions were working on an adaptation of the games directed by Fast and Furious’ Justin Lin. The film, which is being written by Gary Dauberman (the screenwriter of both It movies), is set for release on November 10, 2027, and will star Dune’s resident Duncan Idaho, Jason Momoa. While details are still scant, Sony’s CinemaCon presentation today provided some much-appreciated updates.

Jason Momoa is making the jump from one wartorn galaxy to another. Sony Computer Entertainment

Director Justin Lin took to the stage to announce that the film would begin principal photography in New Zealand within the next few weeks. He also discussed visiting the Swedish developers, Arrowhead Game Studios, to discuss the project, focusing on Helldivers’ distinct balance of “satire and humanity” while also praising his lead actor as the only person who could pull the project off.

Helldivers takes place in an extreme dystopia in which “Super-Earth” is ruled by a totalitarian, militaristic Federation practicing a system called “managed democracy.” Super-Earth’s inhabitants are taught to venerate military service, and their elite special forces branch (the Helldivers) is their vanguard in the Federation’s efforts to colonize the galaxy. But the Federation has come into conflict with three distinct opposing forces – the Bugs, alien insects reminiscent of Starship Troopers’ Arachnids who are harvested for the valuable Element 710, a race of previously-human Cyborgs who rejected Super-Earth in favor of collectivist anarchism, and the mysterious Illuminate, a species of squid-like humanoid aliens depicted by the Federation as a genocidal cult who worship a mysterious Eldritch entity.

Helldivers tosses players right in the mix of a heated (and enthusiastic) galactic conflict. Sony Computer Entertainment

Both games were praised for their satisfying cooperative shooter mechanics, but the fanbase has been gripped by the universe’s worldbuilding and lore, which is drip-fed to players through environmental storytelling like in-game text and propaganda. The satire of Helldivers is a great example of ludonarrative harmony, rather than the dissonance caused by the conflict between a game’s non-interactive narrative and its gameplay, since players are complicit in perpetuating the imperialistic, violent will of the Federation as they mow down alien forces.

At its core, Helldivers is an homage to classic works like Warhammer 40K and Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers, both critiques of fascism and humanity’s perpetual appetite for conflict. This adaptation won’t be Justin Lin’s first experience with large-scale science fiction; he previously directed Star Trek Beyond, a film with a villain who is, ironically enough, obsessed with perpetuating constant warfare. While Helldivers certainly calls for massive sci-fi action spectacle and epic depictions of space combat, the true testament of its success will be in how well it replicates the game’s overarching vision of compromised democracy leading us down a path of endless, exploitative conflict.

Helldivers is set for release on November 10, 2027.