The Jurassic franchise has always tried to change with the times. From the groundbreaking original to the lavish spectacle of Jurassic World, the evolution of the modern blockbuster can be traced through its many installments. Now the series is at a crossroads, torn between trying to innovate or descending deeper into the dubious trend of nostalgia-focused sequels. The right approach seems obvious, but a recent announcement suggests the next movie will try to enjoy the best of both worlds.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is in talks to direct the next Jurassic World movie, which is still untitled but now has a release date of July 2, 2025. This is a controversial choice, as the next movie is an opportunity to soft reboot the meandering franchise; screenwriter David Koepp, writer of the first two Jurassic movies, was already announced as the new movie’s writer, which suggested a return to basics.

David Leitch is in talks to direct the next Jurassic World movie. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The combination of a 2010s breakout director with the screenwriter of the 1993 original poses an interesting dilemma: whose style will shine through in the final project? Will it be a return to the original Jurassic Park style under the new Jurassic World label, or will it try to make the franchise even bigger than it already is?

The Jurassic World series has already embraced the nostalgia. Jurassic World: Dominion brought back the original cast to reprise their roles alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, leading fans to believe a more legacy-focused movie would follow. The Koepp announcement seemingly confirmed this theory, but Leitch’s involvement throws this into question.

Jurassic World: Dominion brought back Jurassic Park’s cast in an attempt to mine nostalgia. Universal Pictures

This new movie will inevitably become a case study in trying to appeal to both old and new fans. Will filmmakers from two different eras create a cohesive compromise, or will an attempt to please everyone end with a result that disappoints everyone?

The next Jurassic movie may not have a title yet, but with a screenwriter, a release date, and a director attached, it’s slowly becoming more real. There may be another 18 months before the movie hits theaters, but the speculation — and the expectation — starts now.

The next Jurassic World movie premieres in theaters July 2, 2025.